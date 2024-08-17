‘She’s so genuine’: Kamala Harris brings humanity back to politics and reminds the world that compassion isn’t a weakness

Kamala Harris’ campaign ticket has brought a much-needed breath of fresh air to the presidential race. The rejuvenating energy she embodies, alongside her running mate’s enthusiasm and relatable disposition, has filled many Democratic voters with a renewed sense of hope things can get better and that “we are not going back.”

Unlike her political opponent, Harris has made care, compassion, and joy, the main drivers behind her presidential campaign. Her attitude contrasts starkly with Donald Trump’s rhetoric of fearmongering, divisiveness, and hostility, accompanied by mean-spirited taunts and nonsensical criticism.

In a recent X post, the Vice President wrote:

If you want to know who a politician cares about, look at who they fight for.



Donald Trump fights for billionaires and large corporations.



I will fight to give money back to working and middle-class Americans. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 16, 2024

Harris, unlike a few others in the game, acts like she is truly motivated to make a meaningful impact on the lives of Americans. Instead of criticizing her for her policies, Trump and many on the Right have resorted to the basest of ad hominem attacks that, at the end of the day, only amount to sexist and racist rhetoric. For instance, there have been multiple attempts to denigrate the spectacular career path Harris has trod to unjustly imply she did not legitimately work for her many achievements.

In this TikTok video containing nearly 2 minutes of a Now This interview, Harris showcases true emotion and simultaneously evidences the reason why so many are taken by her demonstrable authenticity.

In loss and grief, we are all the same

Shyamala Gopalan was Kamala Harris’ mother who passed away on Feb. 11, 2009, from colon cancer. In her 2019 memoir The Truths We Hold, the former DA wrote that Gopalan raised her two daughters to create a “household where political activism and civic leadership came naturally.” It is clear, from both the book and interview, that Harris’ mother had a massively consequential part to play in the woman her daughter would grow to become.

Showing vulnerability is often not easy, much less when we are aware that numerous people will be watching. Still, in unveiling our vulnerabilities we prove ourselves undeniably human. This is the sort of characteristic that had been missing in the recent political climate and, as illustrated by the comments, many are glad to finally have a candidate with such a refreshing posture and vision.

“I’ve never seen this side of any politician,” wrote one commenter.

“God she’s just so human 💙” commented another.

Certainly inspired by Harris’ story, many netizens also shared their own experience with suffering the loss of a loved one to cancer. The current VP’s unmistakable human displays of universal emotions have a unifying effect that can move hearts. Her compassionate feelings and personal history serve to fuel — as they always have — her steadfast pursuit to improve the lives of her fellow Americans, all the while allowing the public to perceive her authentic nature as a politician.

