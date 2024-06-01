Julie Green Donald Trump prophet
Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images/Twitter/@JulieGMinistry
Category:
Politics

Who is the MAGA prophet Julie Green and why is fate setting her up for disaster?

Even a broken clock is right twice a day, but not Julie Green.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: Jun 1, 2024 10:52 am

MAGA prophet Julie Green claims to know the words of God, who whispers future truths into her ear. However, as she keeps predicting events that never happen, maybe Green should be more concerned about hearing voices.

Recommended Videos

Green is a preacher and self-titled prophet who claims to channel divine messages from God. Broadcasting from her home studio in Iowa, she has become a viral sensation on platforms like Rumble, where she boasts over 200,000 followers. Her influence also extends into the “ReAwaken America” tour, a Christianity-meets-QAnon circus that has captivated a deranged segment of the American right wing. 

Green’s prophecies are often vague or outright preposterous. For instance, she once predicted that Prince Charles would murder his mother in a bid to steal the throne — a claim that, unsurprisingly, did not materialize. Despite the dubious nature of her predictions, she has the attention of influential figures in the MAGA world, including members of the Trump family. That relationship is bound to get sour since Green’s latest prophecy to shatter against the hard wall of reality was announcing the supposed result of Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

In one of her more recent and controversial prophecies, Green predicted that former President Donald Trump would emerge victorious from his latest legal battle. The trial, which has garnered significant media attention, revolved around allegations that Trump paid hush money to silence claims of extramarital affairs. Green’s prophecy was clear: Trump would emerge victorious, and the legal indictments against him would collapse. However, reality has a way of defying even the most confident predictions. Contrary to Green’s prophecy, Trump did not win the hush money trial.

But he did get all the “popular” votes that agreed he was guilty of every one of the 34 felony charges against him.

Adding to the drama, Green tied her prophecy to a celestial event — the total eclipse that crossed the United States in March 2024. According to Green and other MAGA-minded “truth speakers,” the eclipse was a divine signal, a warning for America to repent and follow Trump, who they claim is heaven’s “anointed” candidate in the upcoming elections. This apocalyptic rhetoric has become a hallmark of Green’s messages, blending religious fervor with political partisanship. Yet, time and time again her supernatural “gift” is disproved by her bonkers predictions that never pan out.

The failure of Green’s prophecy regarding the hush money trial should expose the fragility of her so-called divine messages. Then again, we can never be too hopeful about the critical thinking of people following an unhinged, power-hungry creature spitting out gibberish on a regular basis and still embracing it as the ultimate truth.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘I started leaking a little bit’: Joy Behar reveals what she was doing when she found out about Donald Trump’s conviction
Joy Behar on Donald Trump felony conviction
Joy Behar on Donald Trump felony conviction
Joy Behar on Donald Trump felony conviction
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
TV
TV
‘I started leaking a little bit’: Joy Behar reveals what she was doing when she found out about Donald Trump’s conviction
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 1, 2024
Read Article The 10 best ‘Trump’s guilty’ memes
Donald Trump memes
Donald Trump memes
Donald Trump memes
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
The 10 best ‘Trump’s guilty’ memes
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 31, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m gonna say something you’ve never ever heard me say’: Whoopi Goldberg does the unthinkable on ‘The View’ following Donald Trump’s criminal conviction
Whoopi Goldberg next to Donald Trump
Whoopi Goldberg next to Donald Trump
Whoopi Goldberg next to Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
TV
TV
‘I’m gonna say something you’ve never ever heard me say’: Whoopi Goldberg does the unthinkable on ‘The View’ following Donald Trump’s criminal conviction
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 31, 2024
Read Article These hysterical Melania Trump memes make Donald’s guilty conviction even better
Melania Trump Getty
Melania Trump Getty
Melania Trump Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
These hysterical Melania Trump memes make Donald’s guilty conviction even better
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 31, 2024
Read Article Now that he’s a convicted felon, can Donald Trump still run for president?
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
Now that he’s a convicted felon, can Donald Trump still run for president?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘I started leaking a little bit’: Joy Behar reveals what she was doing when she found out about Donald Trump’s conviction
Joy Behar on Donald Trump felony conviction
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
TV
TV
‘I started leaking a little bit’: Joy Behar reveals what she was doing when she found out about Donald Trump’s conviction
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 1, 2024
Read Article The 10 best ‘Trump’s guilty’ memes
Donald Trump memes
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
The 10 best ‘Trump’s guilty’ memes
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 31, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m gonna say something you’ve never ever heard me say’: Whoopi Goldberg does the unthinkable on ‘The View’ following Donald Trump’s criminal conviction
Whoopi Goldberg next to Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
TV
TV
‘I’m gonna say something you’ve never ever heard me say’: Whoopi Goldberg does the unthinkable on ‘The View’ following Donald Trump’s criminal conviction
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 31, 2024
Read Article These hysterical Melania Trump memes make Donald’s guilty conviction even better
Melania Trump Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
These hysterical Melania Trump memes make Donald’s guilty conviction even better
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 31, 2024
Read Article Now that he’s a convicted felon, can Donald Trump still run for president?
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
Now that he’s a convicted felon, can Donald Trump still run for president?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 31, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.