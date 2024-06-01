Who is the MAGA prophet Julie Green and why is fate setting her up for disaster?

MAGA prophet Julie Green claims to know the words of God, who whispers future truths into her ear. However, as she keeps predicting events that never happen, maybe Green should be more concerned about hearing voices.

Recommended Videos

Green is a preacher and self-titled prophet who claims to channel divine messages from God. Broadcasting from her home studio in Iowa, she has become a viral sensation on platforms like Rumble, where she boasts over 200,000 followers. Her influence also extends into the “ReAwaken America” tour, a Christianity-meets-QAnon circus that has captivated a deranged segment of the American right wing.

Green’s prophecies are often vague or outright preposterous. For instance, she once predicted that Prince Charles would murder his mother in a bid to steal the throne — a claim that, unsurprisingly, did not materialize. Despite the dubious nature of her predictions, she has the attention of influential figures in the MAGA world, including members of the Trump family. That relationship is bound to get sour since Green’s latest prophecy to shatter against the hard wall of reality was announcing the supposed result of Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

Julie Green predicted a legal victory for Donald Trump

In one of her more recent and controversial prophecies, Green predicted that former President Donald Trump would emerge victorious from his latest legal battle. The trial, which has garnered significant media attention, revolved around allegations that Trump paid hush money to silence claims of extramarital affairs. Green’s prophecy was clear: Trump would emerge victorious, and the legal indictments against him would collapse. However, reality has a way of defying even the most confident predictions. Contrary to Green’s prophecy, Trump did not win the hush money trial.

But he did get all the “popular” votes that agreed he was guilty of every one of the 34 felony charges against him.

Adding to the drama, Green tied her prophecy to a celestial event — the total eclipse that crossed the United States in March 2024. According to Green and other MAGA-minded “truth speakers,” the eclipse was a divine signal, a warning for America to repent and follow Trump, who they claim is heaven’s “anointed” candidate in the upcoming elections. This apocalyptic rhetoric has become a hallmark of Green’s messages, blending religious fervor with political partisanship. Yet, time and time again her supernatural “gift” is disproved by her bonkers predictions that never pan out.

The failure of Green’s prophecy regarding the hush money trial should expose the fragility of her so-called divine messages. Then again, we can never be too hopeful about the critical thinking of people following an unhinged, power-hungry creature spitting out gibberish on a regular basis and still embracing it as the ultimate truth.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more