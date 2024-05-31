A flag featuring former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves amid a small group of supporters near Mar-a-Lago on May 30, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president was found guilty in Manhattan on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. Trump has now become the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.
Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images
Why did Donald Trump donation sites crash after he was found guilty in the hush money trial? 

It was due to one specific reason.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: May 31, 2024 07:59 am

Depending on where you land on the issue, the 34 guilty verdicts in the hush money trail for Former President Donald Trump either made you really happy or incredibly angry. Trump’s supporters tend to donate money when he gets in trouble, and after the announcement was no different – only it was a lot more than usual.

The payment processor for campaign donations to Republicans, WinRed, crashed following a technical issue. That issue? Way too many people trying to give Trump money at once.

What happened to Donald Trump’s donation sites after he was convicted?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower on May 30, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

In a statement from the campaign on social media, Trump’s team said that so many “Americans” tried to donate that “WinRed pages went down.” People who visited the website were greeted with an error message.

That message eventually went away, but the campaign gave no sign that everything else was back in working order. Regardless, Trump knows how to milk a situation for money. It seems like everytime something goes bad for him he can twist it into a new “opportunity” for his supporters to help him.

The donation page is quite the piece of work. It has a message from Trump where he calls himself a “political prisoner” who did “nothing wrong!”

“They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, AND NOW THEY’VE JUST CONVICTED ME!” it reads. He also asked that “TEN MILLION pro-Trump patriots chip in.”

There’s also a picture of Trump’s mugshot from when he surrendered to authorities, above the words “never surrender.” There’s buttons on the page for all kinds of amounts. You can donate $20.24, or $47, or $100, or $1000 or $3,300, or even “other.”

Whether Trump can get enough donations to crawl out of the hole he’s in remains to be seen. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

Author
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'