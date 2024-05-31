Why did Donald Trump donation sites crash after he was found guilty in the hush money trial? 

Depending on where you land on the issue, the 34 guilty verdicts in the hush money trail for Former President Donald Trump either made you really happy or incredibly angry. Trump’s supporters tend to donate money when he gets in trouble, and after the announcement was no different – only it was a lot more than usual.

The payment processor for campaign donations to Republicans, WinRed, crashed following a technical issue. That issue? Way too many people trying to give Trump money at once.

What happened to Donald Trump’s donation sites after he was convicted?

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

In a statement from the campaign on social media, Trump’s team said that so many “Americans” tried to donate that “WinRed pages went down.” People who visited the website were greeted with an error message.

That message eventually went away, but the campaign gave no sign that everything else was back in working order. Regardless, Trump knows how to milk a situation for money. It seems like everytime something goes bad for him he can twist it into a new “opportunity” for his supporters to help him.

The donation page is quite the piece of work. It has a message from Trump where he calls himself a “political prisoner” who did “nothing wrong!”

“They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, AND NOW THEY’VE JUST CONVICTED ME!” it reads. He also asked that “TEN MILLION pro-Trump patriots chip in.”

There’s also a picture of Trump’s mugshot from when he surrendered to authorities, above the words “never surrender.” There’s buttons on the page for all kinds of amounts. You can donate $20.24, or $47, or $100, or $1000 or $3,300, or even “other.”

Whether Trump can get enough donations to crawl out of the hole he’s in remains to be seen. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

