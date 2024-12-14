Yes, Donald ‘king of the fecal surprise’ Trump might have taken a public doogie and scarred the French

America’s President-elect Donald Trump hangs about the corridors of power like a bad smell. Literally like a bad smell, as the man can’t escape rumors that he smells like poop.

Now it seems that Dumpy Trumpy is taking the show on the road, with sources claiming he’s delivered a devilishly fresh doogie smack bang in the middle of an event in France — much to the disgust of everyone in sniffing distance. In a video posted to X/Twitter by the Anonymous group, Trump is seen sitting alone while other attendees show visible signs of disgust.

https://twitter.com/YourAnonCentral/status/1867108896051171436

While it’s still not possible to verify the claims, the Paris event is certainly not the first time the stinky septuagenarian has been accused of soiling himself in public. Way back in April, during one of Trump’s multiple court appearances, there were suggestions that Trump did far more than fart in the courtroom. The President-elect’s stinky shenanigans earned him the nickname “Diaper Don” long before he parped his way onto the political stage.

Such claims about political figures can often be ignored as metaphorical poop slinging from opponents, but the sheer number, variety, and the age of the claims regarding Trump give reason to stop and consider. Especially since they predate his foray into the world of politics.

Trump’s alleged soiling at the Paris event is all the more relevant because of claims that Biden did the same thing at a D-Day event. During the event Biden was pictured in a stooped pose, leading some to claim he’d pooped himself. It doesn’t stop there. Trump has suggested that Biden has literally soiled the White House desk. Given Trump’s alleged prior experience in the poopy field, this feels like projection.

X users ran with the video clip, sharing their totally unfiltered opinions on the event with the world. Some pointed out Trump’s diet of McDonald’s burgers and fries was not particularly good for the digestion, while others referenced rumors that surfaced during The Apprentice:

Just imagine that big ass letting loose all those Quarter Pounders, fries, and McRib juice. Need a good sized toilet to handle all that trouble. 😈 — Menke BBQ (@12_menke) December 12, 2024

He blew out his lower bowel decades ago, according to tales from The Apprentice. They had to take him out and hose him down regularly. — Rebeccat acceber at bsky (@TolenRebecca) December 13, 2024

One X user took a perfect still from the video that’s just the best example of what everyone must have been thinking about sharing a space with Trump’s ferocious hot farts:

Sis in the back said “EWWWWW WHAT’S THAT STANKIN’?!” 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tWKBI0o0ih — SikWitIt 😈😷 (@_sikwitit) December 13, 2024

A Spanish producer of figurines has created a unique statue of Trump in the middle of pooping. While this may be considered in poor taste by some, it does show how far the rumors involving Trump’s incontinence have spread. Perhaps the French should get in on the game with their own version, as the Spanish ones seem to be selling quite well.

For all that there’s a suggestive video, it’s impossible to say whether Trump really did poop himself at an event. If he did, and if the rumors surrounding him for years are true, it’s possibly due to a serious medical condition. Such things are usually off-limits. The problem for Trump is that both he and his supporters have engaged in exactly this kind of poop-flinging, weaponizing medical conditions to hit out against opponents and earning themselves absolutely zero sympathy from anyone else.

