Yet another Ex-MAGA comes forward to drag Donald Trump’s ‘nonsensical’ trade war

A former White House Communications Director has added his voice to the growing list of people criticizing Donald Trump and his tariff policy. In a post to X Anthony Scaramucci called the president “stupid.” Tell us something we don’t know.

Scaramucci briefly worked for the Trump administration during the president’s first term. He served for a mere ten days, from July 21 to July 31 in 2017. Since then he’s often been highly critical of Trump.

Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” saw the president unveil his plans to tax imports on foreign goods. The White House supposedly worked out an estimate for tariffs other countries had on American goods and placed “reciprocal” taxes which were supposed to make up the money the U.S. was supposedly losing from these deals.

Taking to X after “Liberation Day,” Scaramucci pointed out the destructive effect of the tariffs calling it a “new global low.”

There is stupid and then there is Donald Trump Stupid: DTS. A new global low. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 4, 2025

The worst part is that the math behind these tariffs makes no sense. They’re not reciprocal to tariffs from other countries at all, as the numbers are based on the U.S. trade deficit with each nation. Anyway, Scaramucci continued posting over the following days, drawing attention to the crashing market and warning that Trump’s tariffs “will generate retaliation, retribution against an isolated U.S.”

Is it too late to go back?

Speaking on CNN’s The Situation Room (via The Hill), Scaramucci claimed that even if Trump was able to open negotiations with trading partners once more “he’s leaving them with sore feelings.” Trust in the U.S. has all but evaporated after the president’s stunt last week.

“I mean, this is really just President Trump and his attention-getting addiction. You’re breaching the trust of our allies. You’re breaching the trust of our trading partners.”

Despite the overwhelmingly negative backlash, Trump has so far refused to back down. Even after China placed tariffs on American goods in response, the president has stuck to his original, bull-headed plan, raising U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods to 104%.

Scaramucci isn’t the only one calling out Trump

Trump’s actions have spooked even his most loyal supporters. People like Ben Shapiro took to social media to give their own blistering criticisms of the new trade policies. In other news, the presidents soon to be former advisor, Elon Musk, has claimed he tried to prevent Trump from going through with his tariff plans.

This policy is popular with nobody. Only the truly devoted Trump zealots have even tried defending it. Earlier this week Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene called out those panicking about the economy, telling them not to join what they dubbed the “PANICAN” party — a party for people stressing about the tariffs.

