‘You ignorant lazy dumb uneducated broken blow up doll’: Lauren Boebert lambasts ‘$35 TRILLION’ national debt only to be reminded who contributed to it bigly

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert occasionally pretends she has the nation’s best interest in mind when she’s not embarrassing herself in front of federal officials or vaping and getting handsy with her date in public spaces.

Recommended Videos

In a recent X post, Boebert shared, “Our national debt has officially hit $35 TRILLION. The exponential growth is real. Are we ever going to get a Congress who actually starts to pay this down?” On one hand, Boebert supports Donald Trump, who, as the comments point out, grew the deficit by $8.8 trillion of gross new borrowing, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. On the other, Trump reduced the deficit by about $443 billion.

Compare that to Biden’s record, who ⏤ according to the same source ⏤ approved $6.2 trillion in spending as of June 2024 while reducing the deficit by $1.9 trillion. Trump had COVID spending to contend with while in office; however, alongside tax cuts, his spending record was already headed in the wrong direction when the virus hit, according to ProPublica.

That said, Boebert and her MAGA cohort rarely listen to reason, as the comments on her deficit X post explain.

‘Wanna guess who is responsible for the majority of that debt?’

Our national debt has officially hit $35 TRILLION.



The exponential growth is real.



Are we ever going to get a Congress who actually starts to pay this down? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 31, 2024 via Lauren Boebert/X

Reasonable Boebert followers were quick to jump on her post. “Does the MAGA crowd know that 25% of all the national debt accumulated in American history was incurred during Trump’s presidency?” one comment said. “Remember the tax cuts to Billionaires you ignorant lazy dumb uneducated broken blow up doll? [sic]” another added. Getting their data slightly wrong, a comment said, “The guy you want back in office added 9 trillion of that,” but the point stands.

There were some holdouts in Boebert’s comments, however, who blamed the “plandemic” and the “Faucivirus” for Trump’s spending record. Others ranted about abolishing the Federal Reserve. But returning to the real world, this comment settled the discussion:

“Thank your LARD Donald Bin Laden for adding $8 Trillion to it in ONE Term!! And to top that $2 TRILLION of that was Tax cuts to his rich Billionaire buddies!! His obedient servile subservient blindly devoted MAGA cult members who are all mostly working class Americans basically gifted the Billionaires to splurge more on Yachts and Private Jets from the Tax payer funds and printing new money adding to the Debt!! [sic]”

Wanna cut the deficit? Vote Democrat, Bobes

Thank your LARD Donald Bin Laden for adding $8 Trillion to it in ONE Term!!



And to top that $2 TRILLION of that was Tax cuts to his rich Billionaire buddies!!



His obedient servile subservient blindly devoted MAGA cult members who are all mostly working class Americans basically… pic.twitter.com/fUWZTx7HCA — ManuMenon 💙ProudImmigrant🇺🇸🇮🇳💙DemocracyFirst (@themanumenon) July 31, 2024 via Manu Menon/X

So, with all that combined, if Boebert is serious about the Federal deficit, it’s clear that she should vote Democrat, because, Biden included, Democratic administrations tend to have lower deficits when compared to the overall economy. How’s that for a curveball?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy