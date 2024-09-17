‘You’re here kissing his toes’: Donald Trump did what accusations of racism and lost collaborations didn’t – he made rapper Nicky Jam rethink his choices

Friday, Sep. 13, was definitely an unlucky day for reggaeton star and rapper Nicky Jam.

For being silly enough to endorse Donald Trump, Jam found himself on the end of the orange moron’s idiocy when the Republican nominee for the 2024 United States presidential election mistakenly introduced him as a “hot” woman at a Las Vegas rally (as per USA Today).

Trump stood on his podium in front of his cultists and confidently said, “Latin music superstar Nicky Jam, do you know Nicky? She’s hot!” It prompted Jam (who must have been embarrassed beyond belief, despite his beaming smile) to join Trump on stage, at which point the former Cheeto-in-chief shook his hand and awkwardly said, “I’m glad he came up.”

It proved without doubt that Trump doesn’t care who’s endorsing him, as long as that’s what they’re doing. His fragile ego and obsession with having people like him meant he hadn’t even bothered to do any research on the “superstar” he was happy to flaunt to as a supporter in front of a crowd.

Trump: Latin music superstar Nicky Jam. Do you know Nicky? She’s hot



(Nicky Jam is a man) pic.twitter.com/njv0MxAgEB — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 14, 2024

Initially, Jam was happy to laugh off the incident. Soon after it happened, he posted on Instagram referring to himself, in Spanish, as a “hot woman,” with 22 crying-laughing emojis accompanying it. However, as of the night of Sunday, Sep. 15, the post had disappeared — presumably out of embarrassment, given the bombardment of comments mocking him (“you’re here kissing his toes,” for example), and hopefully due to him questioning his support for Trump now that he’s witnessed his true colors first-hand.

Jam also deleted the comment section on his most recent post before the deleted one, which was unrelated to Trump, after that was filled with mockery about the misgendering as well. Not that it do anything to dissuade anyone from jumping on to the next post, which is now flooded with mocking comments like “My respect for you is gone. What a damn shame!!” “Trump thought you were a girl! He didn’t even take the time to look you up, and you’re here kissing his toes,” and more golden insults aimed at the rapper.

Could this really make Nicky Jam rethink his choices?

Now, assuming Nicky Jam really is rethinking his endorsement of Donald Trump in light of this embarrassing incident, it would be something of a surprise, given some of the more pressing after-effects of his endorsement had failed to cause such a change of heart previously.

Having previously expressed his support for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients, Jam’s endorsement of Trump (who sought to end DACA as president) had resulted in him being blasted by former DACA recipients like Adrian Escárate, who was featured in a 2018 video Jam did in collaboration with Spotify to support people like him who were fighting back against the actions of the Trump administration (as per NBC). That, however, hadn’t deterred Jam from his endorsement of Trump.

Moreover, Mexican rock band Maná removed their single — “De Pies a Cabeza,” a 2016 collaboration with Jam — from the internet after the rapper joined Trump on stage at his Las Vegas rally. Their statement on the removal said, “Maná doesn’t work with racists.” That hadn’t deterred him, either.

As more and more people wise up to the realization that Donald Trump is a narcissistic menace who only ever does anything to benefit himself, here’s hoping Jam’s deletion of the above-mentioned Instagram post is indeed indicative of a change of heart regarding his support of the cretinous idiot. Whether it will be mending the reputation degradation he has suffered in the last few days remains to be seen, but it is certainly a step towards encouraging more people to start seeing Trump for what he is, the better.

