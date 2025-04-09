‘You’re not scaring me with your Croc’: Kristi Noem and her hair extensions dodge kicks during illegal migrant nabbing

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem may have gotten a little more than she bargained for earlier this week, when she was forced to dodge kicks from an immigrant during an ICE raid.

Recommended Videos

Noem led a team of over 100 federal officers, including ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, to oversee the mission, which sought to arrest three undocumented migrants in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday. She was seen decked out in tactical police gear while undergoing the operation, complete with the two items that are always necessary for an ICE raid: eyelash and hair extensions and a gold Rolex watch reportedly with $60,000.

Make America Safe Again. pic.twitter.com/Wy6vdlj3hB — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 8, 2025

All of those accessories were put at risk when Jose Escobar-Robles — one suspect accused of operating a money laundering ring in connection to Mexican drug cartels — attempted to kick Noem during his arrest. The New York Post reports that as he was being taken into custody, Escobar-Robles raised his Croc shoe and began kicking towards Noem to avoid the cameras. She managed to dodge (not DOGE) the kicks, and reportedly told the suspect “you’re not scaring me with your Croc… you’re gonna go home, and you’re gonna get prosecuted.”

Since she’s the kind to, you know, wear a Rolex to an ICE raid, it’s not known whether Noem was more offended by the suspect’s choice of shoe or his alleged crimes. During another arrest of a second suspect, Noem was heard schooling Luis Garcia-Sanchez as she escorted him into a police car, rebuffing his concerns for his family by telling him to “go deal with the consequences of breaking the law here.” This Homeland Security Barbie is an empath!

Nice to see the secretary of Homeland Security all equipped and prepared, including her hair extensions, fake eyelashes and wearing a $60,000 Rolex watch, to hunt down the bad guys.

pic.twitter.com/X3qDwtQ7JP — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) April 8, 2025

The raids form part of the Donald Trump administration’s broader immigration policies, which saw the president vow to undergo the “largest deportation operation in history” during his election campaign. Making good on that promise, Trump has since attracted criticism for the aggressiveness of the policies, including when, back in February, the White House mockingly shared an ASMR-style video of immigrants being shackled and loaded onto deportation flights in Seattle.

More recently, Trump invoked an 18th-century wartime law to facilitate the deportation of alleged members of a Venezuelan gang, in a case that became the subject of a Supreme Court battle. As for where some of these migrants are housed, fear not, since it’s only the notorious site of Guantanamo Bay, at least according to plans outlined by Pete Hegseth in February. With such sweeping actions, the Trump administration’s policies have been criticized fervently, including by social media users and celebrities like Selena Gomez.

.@Sec_Noem schools an 18th Street Gangbanger and gets him to “apologize” for coming into the U.S. illegally for a second time pic.twitter.com/dj4Pab4jki — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) April 8, 2025

Perhaps such aggression should be expected from Noem, who willingly admitted to killing her family puppy in her 2024 book, No Going Back. While you might assume it’s because the dog was wearing Crocs, Noem in fact said the pet was ill-trained — which is cause for immediate termination… obviously. It’s somehow still a fate less dire than any animal that’s come into contact with RFK Jr., so thank God he’s only in control of the Health Department and not Homeland Security.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy