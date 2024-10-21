Careful, this savage AI depiction of Donald Trump being allowed to work at a McDonald’s might make you howl

By now you’ve probably seen (or heard about) former President Donald Trump‘s field trip to a Pennsylvania McDonald’s recently for a combination photo op/Kamala Harris troll. The presidential candidate worked the fryer, handed out meals through the drive thru, and generally did the best he could to look like a relatable human. We’ve got something, though, that you just have to see: an AI recreation of said visit. It’s pretty incredible.

First, some background. One of the things that Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly brought up is that she had a summer job in college at McDonald’s. Trump has claimed there’s no evidence this is true, and McDonald’s corporate has systematically refused a legion of media requests to clear up the issue.

Trump very publicly loves McDonalds. He also loves trolling. Two of his favorite things were brought together when he decided he was going to “work” at the fast food restaurant and declared candidly: “I love salt.” He also called making fries a “beautiful” process.

Well, it’s only fair that the commander in troll gets trolled a little himself. That comes courtesy of the fun-loving hooligans over at the political commentary TV program Alien Super Show.

Honestly, it’s one of the most unhinged depictions of AI that’s ever existed in the history of mankind. It’s frantic, wild and unsettling in the way only AI can be. There are words we could use to describe it, but this is definitely one of those cases where that would not even come close to doing it justice.

https://twitter.com/aliensupershow/status/1848438728148111822?s=61&t=4Kuy12mldJvC4AnUhSOl6A

In the world of AI, physics does not matter. What’s front is back, what’s solid is liquid, what’s impossible is possible to a degree that the human mind probably can’t even comprehend. Maybe there’s a parallel AI universe out there where things really are this wild and wacky, but in the meantime we have this delicious video to get us through.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s visit to McDonald’s, whether it’s AI’ed into eternity or not, caused some consternation among the local people of Bucks County, Pa. Trump is a master at getting attention, and this particular stunt ranks up there with his best attempts. About a hundred supporters and around 50 protesters showed up to either praise or mock him.

There was a lot of vitriol involved, with plenty of flag waving and yelling about Jan. 6, Project 2025, and vaccines. Dress for the event ranged from T-shirts screaming “I’m voting for the convicted felon,” to “Lock him up.”

Sometimes, the truth can seem even more weird than AI. For example, a 57-year-old man named Michael Mazzoni, who supported Harris, held up a sign that said, “WEIRD. Stop bullies and criminals. Vote for Freedom.” He smoked a cigar while Trump supporters gave him the finger.

He said he just wanted to make sure “our” message gets heard even because the “Trump message is always louder, crazier.” Not as crazy as Trump screaming as he sets digital fries on fire or takes off his shirt in the McDonald’s drive through before slamming into the hood of a car. But just barely.

