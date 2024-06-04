Rick Ross promoting his car show on social media
Pop Culture

Where Was The Rick Ross Car Show?

Rick Ross wasn't exactly the biggest boss at his latest car event.
Monica Coman
Published: Jun 4, 2024 12:41 pm

The Rick Ross Car Show is a car event organized by none other than rapper and car aficionado Rick Ross, but where is it held?

Rick Ross did enough “Hustlin'” to afford everything he wanted. Whether we’re talking about fashion, bling, expensive rides, and even a private jet, he’s got it all. With an enviable collection of hundreds of units, Rick Ross decided he was knowledgeable enough to start his own car show. Ross is already in his third year hosting the self-explanatory Rick Ross Car & Bike Show, and this time, he’s encountered some issues, too.

Where is the Rick Ross Car Show held?

Rick Ross loves showing off his wealth. He’s worked hard to get to where he is, and he’s constantly motivating his followers to work hard, usually showing glimpses of his lavish lifestyle including a huge estate, countless cars, and expensive outfits and jewelry. In 2022, the rapper held his first-ever car show, which proved big enough for him to continue doing it yearly.

The event is held at the rapper’s estate, The Promise Land, a 109-room mansion in Fayetteville, Georgia, spreading over 235 acres of land. With so much space, the music mogul didn’t think it was necessary to rent a hall or a different space for his car event, so he has been hosting the show at his own home. With high ceilings, a massive chandelier, gold accents, and everything expensive you can imagine, Rick Ross reportedly paid $5.8 million for this huge palace back in 2014, Architectural Digest reports, and is worth way more today.

This time, the event didn’t run so smoothly, unlike the photos the rapper has been sharing online. A lot of people attended, and have been complaining about the event’s organization. TMZ reports that some of them are even demanding refunds. A video on TikTok went viral showing a crowd filled with people trying to get into his car show.

@shaunjunious

#rickrosscarshow #rickross #rickrosstheboss @The Shade Room @Rick Ross stood over 3-4 hrs just for the shuttle to come transport us!

♬ original sound – Shaun Junious

People in the comments shared their experiences, noting they waited hours just to get in the shuttle leading to the event. Some compared the experience with the previous years, adding that in the first two years, everything went smoothly. That didn’t happen this year, and many fans were left without what they paid for, which is awkward, given that a general admission ticket costs around $250.

Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.