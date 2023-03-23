Review: ‘All Of Those Voices’ proves Louis Tomlinson has always been the coolest member of One Direction

Everyone loves an underdog story, and it doesn’t get much better than Louis Tomlinson‘s. Often ignored in the first few years of One Direction’s short-lived run, the singer had a point to prove from the jump, and he hasn’t stopped chasing that “gotcha” moment since. The former boy bander’s documentary All Of Those Voices is a testimony to Tomlinson’s no-nonsense approach to fame, and how he has always been the most interesting artist to come out of the British pop sensation.

The doc doesn’t waste any time in addressing the aspect that surely drew in most of the audience, the One Direction breakup. It doesn’t reveal much that isn’t strictly related to Tomlinson’s perspective and lived experience of the events, but within those limits, it goes deep nonetheless, effectively setting the tone for the remaining hour and a half.

Back in the heyday of 1D, you could always count on Tomlinson to be the one to tell it like it was, and it’s warming to see that that hasn’t changed one bit. If anything, the freedom now of not being as high-profile as he once was has allowed Tomlinson to relax into his identity as a good-natured troublemaker willing to be vulnerable enough to sit in front of a camera and talk about his most profound insecurities. At one point, the singer’s voice coach, Helene Hørlyck – with whom he is shown to work extensively – in what is a reflection of his commitment to exposing all his sorest points, says “he’s so gentle, he’s so sensitive on the inside.”

Only those who have followed the artist closely can know exactly what Hørlyck is talking about. Life toughened Tomlinson up by dealing him more than a few tough hands, and the excitable, sensitive, bubbly teenager he was at the start of his career can only be found now in specks when he’s hanging out with his son Freddie, looking at old photographs of his mother with his grandparents, or in private videos from his closest friends. On the outside, he’s built a very lad’s lad image, always down to party, with a beer or joint in hand, but the way his feet have always been so firmly planted on the ground is entirely connected to that core gentility Hørlyck mentions, which in turn is largely a result of his relationship with his mother.

Johannah Deakin passed away in 2016, followed shortly by her 18-year-old daughter – and the singer’s sister – Félicité Tomlinson. Obviously, these losses had to be referenced in the documentary, whose purpose was to document Louis’ evolution as a solo artist; an endeavor that was seriously altered by the untimely passing of the two women in the first year after One Direction’s breakup. The tone in which the events are addressed, however, is never melodramatic or sensationalist as it could have easily slipped into at the hands of another director.

Charlie Lightening crafts a film that perfectly reflects the artist and person at its center. It’s genuine and open but doesn’t ever wallow in the misery – and there was plenty of misery to be wallowed in. Tomlinson’s family and friends praise his ability to keep his head above water after so much heartbreak, but for the singer, there was never any choice – that’s what his mother would have wanted, and the only thing she would have accepted.

With all the cautionary tales in the industry, All Of Those Voices becomes a fascinating music film purely because it documents the life of someone who managed to stay focused and humble, not only throughout being a part of the world’s most popular act at one point but also through immense personal tragedy. Tomlinson’s ability to survive temptation and stay focused on the music, with no intentions of becoming famous or necessarily filthy rich is refreshing.

There’s a piercing moment that perfectly encapsulates this duality, where Tomlinson reflects on the contrasting aspects of the life he has kept in the small South Yorkshire town of Doncaster – where he still lives for the most part – and the pop star mode he has to turn on when he attends talk shows and promotional tours. He admits to struggling with it and feeling easily overwhelmed, because that’s not at all the life he leads the other 90 percent of the time. Still, if that’s what he has to concede to be able to tour the world and play live music – the favorite part and driving force of the job for him – then so be it.

“I need you, and you need me, and I f*cking like that ” – a spur-of-the-moment declaration made by Tomlinson in one of his first solo shows – has become a sort of motto among his fandom. The truth is, fans of the underdog are always more protective and loyal. So, even though it came as a surprise for the former member of One Direction that, even after taking four years to release his first solo album, he was still able to sell out arenas, it made complete sense to anyone paying close attention to his trajectory.

Even after all that, Tomlinson had to deal with an agent who told him he wasn’t sure he would be able to sell tickets in Mexico – a moment he proudly wears on his sleeve after proving him wrong. He knows he’s the perpetual underdog, and while that used to bother him in the past, now he treats it as his biggest weapon.

All Of Those Voices very effectively documents this journey toward self-discovery for Tomlinson, both at a personal and an artistic level. What it lacks in behind-the-scenes exclusives of his songwriting process, it makes up for in heart, authenticity, and plenty of footage from the singer’s time on tour, which he prioritizes anyways.

On stage, by his own admission, Tomlinson feels like a “god,” but once the show’s over, he invites the band around to the back lounge of the tour bus for some beers and mischief, or takes them on a helicopter ride to a private yacht in the middle of the Brazillian sea. Even if the former might feel a lot more attainable than the latter, his presence always makes any party feel like a get-together with old friends at the local pub.