‘7 years of beef is outrageous’: Women’s two cats hate each others’ guts so much her sofa has turned into a war zone

Picture this: a cozy evening at home with your two cats, who love to rest and chill out as much as you do. The three of you are enjoying some couch time, maybe with a fuzzy blanket and a fire going (or at least the warm glow of the TV screen). What could be better?

Well, for TikTok user @meemawonthemove, this is but a dream. She shared that “my two cats have legitimately hated each other for 7 years” and showed one of her cats hissing at the other. The tension in the room is palpable. As she wrote in the caption, “really thought they’d grow on each other by now.”

Fellow cat owners felt her pain and said they’d been in the same situation. One user wrote, “This makes me feel better about my two. I’ve accepted their relationship…it’s rocky.” Another said their two cats are mother and daughter and can’t stand each other. Others wondered if this was “one-sided beef” because one cat didn’t seem quite as upset as the other did. Another wrote, “7 years of beef is outrageous,” which is a great point. Can you imagine human siblings fighting and glaring at each other every time they were in the same room for seven years? It would be impossible to be around them. Honestly, it’s hard not to feel stressed while watching this TikTok and seeing the hate in this cat’s eyes!

As it turns out, pet conflict is a common issue, and there are solutions. According to WebMD, there are four kinds of tough behavior in cats: territorial aggression, play aggression, maternal aggression, and fear aggression. Cats will act a certain way if they think others are getting into their space, if they’re playing a bit harshly, if they’re a mom protecting their kittens, or if they’re scared. Based on this TikTok, it’s possible to think that one cat is engaging in territorial aggression. Even though it’s been over five years, they might want to be the only cat in the house!

WebMD has some tips for getting two cats to like each other. If you make sure your cats eat alone, give them spots to hide, and give each cat their own toys, litter box, and bowl of water, it sounds like they might get along better. Everyone just wants their own stuff, right? It’s kind of like when a toddler gets a new baby sibling and the parents have to make sure they still feel loved and important.

Like most things in life, it’s not going to be quick and easy to get two fighting cats to tolerate one another and accept that they each live in this house. According to the Cornell Feline Health Center, pet owners should expect to work on this for weeks or even a couple of months. The website has helpful advice, including giving each cat food when they’re around the other one. This way, they think more happily about each other since they like getting food. The cats could also be on leashes or in carriers so they can observe without getting too close. No doubt about it, having pets can be equally hilarious and tough, and sometimes you just have to laugh… while your cats glare at each other for the millionth time in seven years.

