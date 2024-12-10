‘The nonchalance got me’: Girlfriend goes out to get groceries, comes home with two adorable surprises in her shopping bag

Unless you genuinely enjoy chores, grocery shopping can get a bit old. How thrilling can it be to buy the same proteins, veggies, and fruit repeatedly? That’s why adding something fun to the list is a total necessity, whether it’s a bag of sour cream and onion potato chips, your favorite chocolate bar, or tangerine LaCroix (my usual pick).

Recommended Videos

TikTok user @justpopi10 shared all about the time when their boyfriend told them to “Take my card, get some milk and cookies and get yourself something too.” Dreamier words were never spoken. So what did she buy? A pint of chocolate ice cream? Some fresh flowers? Paper towels that were a few dollars cheaper than usual? Okay, that last one shouldn’t count as a delightful prize for taking on this chore, but some people get excited about sales.

Arianna got two sweet cats! The big reveal of her taking them out of her reusable grocery bag is quite a thrill. She removed the milk, then the bag of cookies, and then, just when you thought she would pull out more food, she showed everyone her new pets.

One user noted “The nonchalance got me” and I absolutely agree. Another user said “I love how u took them out casually.” Another came up with a great idea for their names: Milk and Cookies. How could she not do that after they have such a cute origin story? Others said the cats were “a must have” and “basic needs.” They’re a charming pair, that’s for sure.

Since cats are such popular and lovable pets, it’s no wonder Arianna took her BF’s words to heart and decided to become a pet owner. According to stats explained by The Zebra, a lot of millennials have cats (35%, to be exact), and there are cats in 25.4% of American households. The University of Texas at Austin even surveyed people with cats and dogs and found that depending on what pet they have, they act a certain way. Cat owners had a 12% higher chance of having a neurotic personality and an 11% higher chance of being open-minded. Cat owners were also found to be worriers who are inquisitive. Not everyone can be described this way, of course, but it’s interesting to hear about.

Although most people aren’t going to grab some milk and cookies for their partner and then get two cats (but they should!), this TikTok reminds me of “little treat culture.” Lee Chambers, a psychologist in the U.K., told The Huffington Post that treats are “positive reinforcement” and “can boost motivation and emotional wellbeing in the moment, and can foster a sense of achievement.” Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a therapist who is an expert on finances, told Self that treats lead to dopamine.

Just imagine how happy everyone would be if they got dessert regularly and if they purchased something enjoyable along with their kale and salmon at the supermarket. Sure, these treats can add up, and when groceries are already breaking the bank, that can feel tough. But I’d say as long as you’re not spending hundreds of dollars on treats every time you shop, it’s totally fine.

This is a reminder that if a cat doesn’t magically come into your life, be like Arianna and become a cat owner. And get some some milk and cookies in this sweet video’s honor, too.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy