‘That was smooth as hell’: Jesus took the wheel of this man’s grocery store trip and he has no complaints

The age-old adage to end all age-old adages would have to be the notion that everything happens for a reason. That’s not to say the foundation of fate isn’t derived from our active participation in life, nor is it to say that that reason will always align with your personal preferences, but everything still happens for a reason at the end of the day.

And so when the winds of fate do blow in your favor, the best course of action is to let it be. That’s precisely what TikTok‘s @cg_843 did on his most recent trip to the grocery store, and the reward was immaculate.

@cg_843 When your gf wants to eat healthy, but some things are just meant to be. ♬ original sound – cg_843

In this cheeky eight-second video, Cody is sleepily drifting through the grocery store — ostensibly jaded by his girlfriend’s apparent insistence that they eat healthier — when sparks suddenly begin to fly in a way he never could have prepared for.

Indeed, an “accidental” collision with an Oreo display decisively dislodges a pack of Double Stuf from its perch, sending it tumbling into the cart below and sealing the fate of Cody’s incoming glucose levels. As you can see, Cody is perfectly okay with this, flashing a cheeky smile at his girlfriend as he resigns himself to the woefully underutilized combination of gravity and cookies.

Of course, Cody was, in fact, aiming for this outcome, having steered the cart and knocking the display with the exact amount of force he needed to acquire his Oreos without so much as lifting a finger. Commenters were quick to praise his dexterity as much as his sense of humor. “That was a well practiced maneuver,” read one comment; “My luck the whole display would collapse,” said another.

Now, for all we know, Cody may have just given the Oreo gods a brand new idea for a product: Oreo cookies based on Sir Isaac Newton. Given the obscene amount of branding ground that Oreo has traversed over the decades, we wouldn’t put it past them. A quick glance at Food.com reveals just a fraction of the places no cookie has gone before, such as Strawberry Creme “Love” Oreos, Carrot Cake Oreos, Firework Oreos (with popping candy!), Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreos, Peanut Butter Oreos (for the less adventurous proponents of the Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreos), Chocolate Oreos (ditto), and Hot & Spicy Cinnamon Oreos, just because they could.

But that doesn’t even scratch the surface of Oreos’ incomparable variety flex. The company is constantly scheming up promotional Oreos, including sensible collaborators like Star Wars and Batman, more adventurous team-ups like Game of Thrones and Lady Gaga, and downright absurd crossovers like Chiara Ferragni and Google Android. Flavors have gotten as cursed as Watermelon, Lemon Twist, Candy Corn, Hot Chicken Wing, and Gluten Free Mint (which, at that point, why are you even buying Oreos?).

But Cody seems perfectly content with the hardly-divergent Double Stuf that made itself at home in his shopping cart, and that’s probably for the best; once you start experimenting with more transgressive Oreo flavors, it’s hard to find your way back.

