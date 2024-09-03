‘Very Husky coded’: Family dog is more than happy to wake up his humans in the worst way possible

Every pet owner knows that feeling of being rudely awakened by our furry children. Sometimes, it’s because our pup decides he has to force everyone in the neighborhood to play fetch with him. Other times, it’s our cat demanding that you wake up just to watch him eat — because, apparently, cats enjoy having an audience.

But then, there are those specific moments when an owner wakes up to a faceful of butt — quite literally. And that’s exactly what happened to Jax’s owner, who is now well aware that at any moment, and at any time, she might have a very unique alarm clock. In a hilarious clip posted on Tiktok, Jax’s human mother shared a video of Jax (@jax_thehuskypup) rudely waking up his human sister by simply… sitting on her.

While we must admit this is an effective way to wake someone up, Jax must have been quite frustrated, because not only did his human sister continue sleeping, but she didn’t even react to having an almost 60-pound, very furry dog sitting on her face. At this point, we can only assume this is a common occurrence, and the little girl has likely adapted to being oxygen-deprived while facing a rather unique respiratory challenge — and apparently, we’re not the only ones who think this is what’s happening in the video. “Her not even fighting it at first tells me this happens often lol,” one user commented.

Of course, anyone who owns a Husky knows to expect some… hairy situations. And I’m not just talking about their never-ending shedding that fills our homes with tufts of hair, or their signature “Husky shouting” whenever they disagree with their owners — though, admittedly, that’s exactly what we expected here. But to our surprise, this video introduced something new entirely and it seems like we need to add the “butt alarm” to the long list of unique Husky traits. As one user aptly commented, it is “Very Husky coded.”

Interestingly enough, all these traits aren’t just a coincidence — Huskies often share these odd behaviors due to carefully curated breeding. As we know, Huskies are the domestimated dogs most genetically similar to the wolf, and because of this, they share quite a few traits with their wild cousins. According to a recent study on canine genetics, it was discovered that Huskies tend to have variations in certain genes, which might possibly explain why they are so different from other dogs and other breeds.

While this may not explain why Jax suddenly enjoys being an alarm clock for his sister by sitting on her face, it could shed some light on why he seems to enjoy messing with his humans more than your average pup. To be fair, there are worse things than waking up with soft fur on your face and inhaling Husky hair. For instance, having a Husky scream in your face — so hey, you should always remember that it could always be worse!

