‘I thought someone was dying’: Dog is so jealous of cat sibling’s flashy new toy that he gets possessed by the devil

It’s the classic sibling dilemma; if one child gets a cool new toy, you have to get one for the other child too, lest they begrudgingly step into the role of “second favorite” and subject their family to a lifetime of awkward Thanksgiving dinners in return.

Indeed, recognizable favoritism can mess somebody up, and those who have experienced such a thing have our sympathies. Nevertheless, some approaches to dealing with these feelings are more appropriate than others, but invoking Satan at the sight of your pampered brother is the least appropriate (albeit definitely most hilarious) of all.

Captured in what feels like surround sound audio by TikTok‘s @jocelhen, we can spy an exercise-conscious kitty duking it out with with his cardio limits in style; indeed, his personal workout equipment appears to be a highly-stylized treadmill wheel, complete with colorful strobe lights that brighten and change colors based on the tenacity of their workout.

Unfortunately, it seems that Santa wasn’t as kind to his French Bulldog brother, in a manner of speaking, and so the pooch channels his jealousy into the most ungodly screams ever uttered by a terrestrial lifeform. As if the sound wasn’t severe enough, you can almost make out English words within the noise of the pup’s meltdown. “WHAT’S GOING ON?!”, “WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!”, and “DIANA!!!” appear to be the key phrases here, but as dogs aren’t supposed to be capable of phrases, we suspect that an exorcism might be in this dog’s future.

Of course, @jocelhen’s description mentions the first day of a seven-day stay, so it’s likely that this cat’s new favorite training apparatus came with the digs, and wasn’t actually a gift from his owners. In other words, jealousy probably isn’t part of the dog’s rebuke of all that is holy and easy on the ears, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of such a feeling.

PetMD notes that jealousy manifests in dogs in a similar manner that it manifests in humans, and can occur when the dog sees their owner interacting with other dogs, cats, humans, or, presumably, treadmills. Dogs may show their jealousy by acting more rebellious, pushy, and attention-seeking, and their jealousy can be managed via slow introductions to new family members, familiarizing the dog with these newcomers through their scent, and including the dog in bonding sessions.

But just for good measure, it might not be a bad idea to include salt circles, regular church visits, and the armor of God in your pet-care routine either, because you just never know.

