‘A martyr of TRUTH’: Chilis employee is fired for dropping some harsh truths about the restaurant chain

A Chili’s employee has gone viral on TikTok after putting a video on the popular video-sharing platform in which they start by saying, “I don’t care if I get fired because of this, there’s no way I would, but like, if any of my managers are watching this, keep scrolling,” before listing a bunch of grievances about customer requests which also include some negative comments about their place of employment.

In the 59-second video uploaded by kat.maitre, Kat says things like, “Lemon in your water? Girl, this is a Chili’s. It’s not gonna make the water better and it’s not gonna make the cup clean,” and “You’re telling me the bathroom’s dirty? What isn’t? This is a Chili’s.” The video ends with Kat saying, “So many times a day I just wanna say ‘Hey, you’re at Chili’s. Hey, guess where you are, you’re at Chili’s.'”

Many people had things to say about it, with thousands flocking to the comments section to have their say.

How did TikTok react?

Several people commented on Kat’s customers’ requests, with only a few agreeing that they were bizarre and most failing to see why anyone would have a problem with them. Comments included, “A butterflied steak at chilis is insane,” “imma have to argue the lemon water. I just want a lemon with water bro it’s not even a fancy thing,” “Okay agree with everything, EXCEPT the bathroom. If the gas station down the street has a clean bathroom, Chilis can too,” and “I was with you until the bathroom one, like I worked at a KFC and we had to clean the bathrooms regularly cuz that’s part of the job, is it normal for your job to have a dirty bathroom?”

Others described their own experiences of working at Chili’s and some of the requests they got from customers, including, “dude when i worked at chilis someone ordered the citrus avocado chicken without chicken… so dressing,” “when I worked at Chili’s around 2015/2016, I had a customer ask me for THE WINE LIST,” and “When I worked at Chilis we had this guy that would ask us to put his salmon through until it was charred. And he’d always come in right before close on like a Tuesday after we’d cleaned.”

Of course, some asked whether Kat got fired for the video, with comments like, “So did you get fired?” The answer came in a subsequent video, which you can see below.

Kat uploaded a second 13-second video that opens with footage from the first video of them saying there’s “no way” they’ll get fired for it and “but like, if any of my managers are watching this, keep scrolling.” That’s followed by new footage of Kat holding some paper forms and saying, “I got fired for it. Um, my managers did not keep scrolling.”

Comments on this one included, “RIGHTFULLY SO,” “the lemon comment was too controversial,” “I absolutely knew this was going to happen,” “Hi, I’m Consequences, nice to meet you,” “having worked at chili’s for a single month: go. be at peace,” and, humorously, “your managers were like “girl, this is chilis”.” Someone else called Kat, “a martyr of TRUTH.”

According to Statista, customer satisfaction for Chili’s in 2024 is at 80 (out of 100), the highest score since the statistics began in 2007 (the lowest was 73 back in 2008). Maybe it’s not as bad as Kat made it out to be!

