‘What is wrong with people?’: Small business owner receives cruel advice to get prettier or lose business

If you’re looking for unsolicited advice, TikTok is the place to find it.

When you post a video, no matter what it’s about, people will come flocking in from all corners of the internet to tell you their opinions on your appearance, your name, your business, your friends, and really whatever information they can find to critique you on.

Social media can be wildly supportive but there are always those people that hide behind their blank profile pictures to be nasty to people they have never met.

Unfortunately, that’s what the small business owner of Ethereal Handmade Jewellery learned the hard way when she received a rude, out-of-pocket email from a customer. The owner posted in a slide show what she is calling the worst email she’s ever received in her four years of operating her business.

The customer not so kindly let her know that her business may be more successful if she lost a few pounds and put more effort into her appearance. And if she doesn’t want to do that, she should probably hire someone else to be the face of her brand instead.

This customer cited their aunt’s business success on TikTok as the reason why they were qualified to critique the face at the forefront of Ethereal Handmade.

And then they signed off the email with “I want to see you grow (your business, not you).”

Images via Ethereal Handmade Jewellery/TikTok

The wildest part of all of this is not just the email, but the fact that viewers in the comments DOUBLED DOWN. Many of them stated that this customer had a point and that they were just offering constructive criticism, even saying that they made the sacrifice so no one else had to.

One commenter noted that although the email was harsh, they were correct, saying that people on TikTok are shallow and would probably be drawn toward a thinner, prettier face.

While half the comments continued to talk down on the business owner’s appearance, the other half was absolutely outraged not only at the email but at their fellow commenters.

One viewer pointed out that she has never in her life double-checked that the owner of a small business was pretty or thin before purchasing something from them. Others said, put in her shoes, they would not have done this customer the courtesy of crossing out their name.

Despite the unsolicited negativity, the small business owner used social media traction to tell viewers all of the reasons they should check out her jewelry because the least interesting thing about Ethereal Handmade and its owner is her weight.

According to Forbes, despite all of the negativity that comes with it, social media presence is pretty crucial for small businesses. At this point, 77% of small businesses use social media and 41% depend on social media to drive revenue. Not only that, but 90% of social media users follow at least one brand, small or otherwise. So, it has become pretty crucial for small business owners to brave the ruthless negativity for the sake of their brand.

Ethereal Handmade has managed to turn lemons into lemonade after this out-of-pocket incident, using hate comments to make videos about her new products and brand values.

You can check out her jewelry here.

