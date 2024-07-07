‘You can hear the trauma in your voice’: Woman’s night out ends in horrific beatdown and robbery when gang of girls jumps her

You know, sometimes you plan a night out expecting maybe a misstep or two — spilled drinks, a photobomb in your group selfie, or even the classic text to the ex. However, getting jumped by a gang of girls outside a bar? Not exactly the kind of action most people anticipate.

Warning: This article includes details of a violent assault.

Unfortunately, that’s what happened to TikTok user @micaelafranklin11 recently. What should have been an enjoyable evening at a bar with her roommate ended in a horrific beatdown when a group of girls viciously attacked her over a misinterpreted comment. According to Micaela, one of her remarks was wrongly taken as body-shaming, which sparked the confrontation. But rather than just exchanging heated words, the gang of girls took it to a disturbing level. They violently pulled Micaela’s hair, punched her, kicked her, and even stooped to stealing her wallet and ruining her belongings.

Outnumbered and overpowered, all Micaela could do was try desperately to shield her face as the blows rained down. The brutal assault left Micaela battered and traumatized. She suffered head injuries and clumps of her hair were ripped out. Micaela mentioned that during the onslaught, her roommate tried to intervene to some extent, especially afterward as she attempted to recover Micaela’s belongings that were scattered during the robbery. Despite being part of the initial verbal altercation, the roommate’s presence during the actual physical assault is less clear.

But, for Micaela, perhaps even worse than the physical damage was the emotional torment of knowing her attackers felt no remorse. Shockingly, they continued harassing Micaela by posting videos of her on TikTok.

Fans and followers were quick to show their support in the comments. Some were brought to tears hearing the traumatized quiver in her voice as she recounted the nightmarish experience. The overwhelming consensus was that she should press charges against her unrepentant assailants. Commenters rightfully pointed out that without facing consequences, these girls would likely brutalize someone else in the future.

There was also an outpouring of concern for Micaela’s wellbeing, with many urging her to seek immediate medical attention in case of any head trauma. The tragic reality is that people have died from injuries sustained in beatings like this, even when the effects weren’t immediately apparent. So, everyone wanted to make sure Micaela was looked after properly.

In the aftermath of this incident, our TikTok survivor emphasized the importance of self-protection. She’s now planning to carry pepper spray because you never know when you might need to season someone’s attitude. According to National Crime Prevention Council, pepper spray is one of the most effective and accessible self-defense tools. When aimed at an attacker’s face, the spray causes intense burning and forces the eyes to close, allowing the victim a window to escape.

Being cautious is fine, but it being a dire necessity confirms that as a society, we need to do better. We need to remember the fundamental humanity in each other, even when we disagree. I can’t help but feel like we’re living in a world where people are way too quick to resort to violence. Anyone else out there who’s ever found themselves on the receiving end of a senseless beatdown: Stay strong, keep your head up, and remember – you’re not alone.

