‘An early warning system’: Brilliant wife uses color-coded LED lights to warn her husband about her mood the moment he gets home

Yup, you read that right, and yup, it’s genius. A wife has formulated a superb LED warning system to let her husband know precisely what mood she’s in the second he arrives home. A video of the system, with an explanation from her husband, has gone viral on TikTok.

Recommended Videos

In the 55-second clip, uploaded by CHRIS BIGGS (username @thechrisbiggs) and featuring the words “Communication is key” in the description, Chris explains how his home has color-changing LED lights emblazoned on the front, thanks to his partner. They’re the type of lights families usually change with the seasons, but Chris unveils a chart his wife has given him for reference, which tells him which color represents which mood.

Chris then shows a couple of examples of the lights in action. First, he shows the lights shining pink, which means his wife’s mother has made her feel inadequate, so he should tread carefully with what he says to her. The second shows the lights emitting a light blue, meaning his wife specifically requires sushi. Finally, the colors of the lights at the time of the video being filmed, which is a mix of red and blue, meaning one of the couple’s children has done something the wife is going to murder them for and that Chris should call the authorities. Chris then humorously states that he might wait outside for a while to avoid the fallout from that one and to “save on some college tuitor,” before exclaiming, “I hope it’s not the good one.” The good people of TikTok had much to say about it.

How did TikTok react?

Many people noted what a great idea the system is, writing things like, “An early warning system! You’re a lucky man,” “Communication is the key to a healthy relationship. So is humor,” “This is genius — she needs a color to represent overstimulate,” “Sir your wife is a genius,” “I love an organized queen with a system,” “Brilliant and hysterical,” and “I love this so much- she’s out here saving lives!!!”

Others showed how funny they found some of the specific lights with comments like, “The UTI light absolutely sent me,” “The diarrhea light,” “that does not say u.t.i,” “”sushi” “uti” and “diarrhea” are all sending me,” “The police lights for the kids in trouble,” and “why am i howling at uti?” Several people loved Chris’ final line and showed it by writing things like, “Lmao “Hope it’s not the good one”,” ““Hope it’s not the good one” is brutal,” ““Hope it’s not the good one” took me out,” “”Save some college tuition, hope it wasn’t the good one.””

Meanwhile, some party pooper comments included, “Ugh… my husband is colorblind so much for this warning system” and “bad for bugs and many living organisms that have nocturnal behaviors,” as if public spaces haven’t been littered with lights for decades. MedicineNet says commitment, love, and respect are the three most essential things in a marriage. However, communication is among the next most important things, along with patience, intimacy, trust, empathy, and humor. If anything, Chris’ video suggests it needs moving up a couple of places.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy