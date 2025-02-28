‘And they say romance is dead’: Husband tries to sneak a spicy message into wife’s lunch, accidentally shares it with the whole world

All the best rom-coms have a scene where one character proclaims their love for the other for all to see, whether that’s by racing to meet them at an airport or by hopping up on top of a table in a high school cafeteria. Tragically, that old-timey movie romance doesn’t seem to exist anymore in our modern world. Except, that is, when it comes to one heartfelt yet horny husband who put a very 2025 spin on the trope — much to his wife’s embarrassment/delight.

Recommended Videos

TikTok user @mamainthemoomoo shared her spouse’s hilarious yet good-natured goof, which saw him completely fail at his cheeky, sneaky attempt to flirt with his wife via DoorDash. She reveals that her husband, Steven, knew she was hungry while working so he kindly sent some food to her job. Along with the grub, Steven tried to slip a naughty note into his wife’s delivery that was for her eyes only. And let’s hope he didn’t order chili sauce because his message made the meal spicy enough.

“Thinking of you, I love you,” reads Steven’s message, innocently enough at first before taking a turn towards the titillating. “P.S. I am jealous this sandwich will be in your guts and I’m not.” Unfortunately for our hero husband, he didn’t realize that his message would be pinned to the outside of the bag along with the receipt, meaning everyone who handled it would see it.

The best part, though? When his wife took out her burger, she discovered whoever made it had penned their own thirsty follow-up to Steven’s note, written on the burger’s wrapping. “Us too,” it read. Huh, I guess the Hamburglar’s upgraded from stealing burgers to stealing wives.

The people of TikTok couldn’t get enough of this story, as much as Steven apparently can’t get enough of his wife. “Steven needs to write Hallmark cards. Period,” urged one commenter, while another had a request for the whole app: “‘US TOO’ needs to be the next TikTok trend.” Another joked, “and people say romance is dead,” to which @mamainthemoomoo proved that her hubbie isn’t the only one who can talk the talk. “He’s gonna give me a second serving later,” she said, scandalously.

Others admitted they would never be able to show their faces in that restaurant again. Steven’s wife, on the other hand, posted a follow-up in which she went back to the eatery the next day on a quest to find out who wrote “Us too” on her burger. Although they weren’t on a shift at the time, she discovered her unexpected fan was an employee named Maeve, who she’s now determined to hear from. Maeve, wherever you are, we hope you get a big fat raise.

@mamainthemoomoo Replying to @Denise Harper TikTok do your thing and help me find her! Bruegger’s Bagel in Asheville, Mave where are you? ♬ original sound – mamainthemoomoo

For those looking to spice up their relationship and like the idea of combining food with sexting — fexting? — here’s what Steven should have done. According to DoorDash’s website, if you want to send a private note to someone you should classify your order as a gift, which allows you to send the recipient a digital card and personalized message. Who knows, maybe Steven’s DoorDash hash will start a trend? Fexting — for when she’s hungry, but you’re thirsty.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy