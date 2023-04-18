Barnes & Noble manager kicks right-wing transphobic influencer Ethan Schmidt out of store in viral video

Ethan Schmidt is the kind of guy who mocks people for wearing masks, harasses anyone who is an LGBTQ+ supporter, and often unknowingly embarrasses himself like when he recently walked into a Barnes & Noble with a friend in a video that didn’t exactly end the way he expected.

If you’re not familiar with Schmidt — a Kari Lake supporter from Arizona — you still may have actually seen some of his videos where he mocks people wearing masks or calls for taking away women’s right to vote. He was recently arrested for claiming he will hunt LGBTQ+ supporters, and again for harassing people in different stores. He faces up to six months in jail, probation, and fines, but won’t face a judge for a year.

Last year, he walked up to a father and young child and told the father that he was abusive to his child because the child was wearing a mask.



Kari Lake supporter Ethan Schmidt threatened to call the police on a parent for “child abuse” because his kid was wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/V0bNKuLRVS — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 27, 2022

This week, in another popular video, he mocked a park ranger for wearing a mask only to hilariously realize he was wearing a mask to protect him from metal debris on the work he was doing on a metal stand.

[Ethan Schmidt]



Ethan Schmidt harasses a ranger (I think?) Over wearing a mask.



Ethan is gonna say that this was a "win" for him, when he didn't do crap and actually loses. Plus other people's choices aren't up to Ethan.



This ranger guy handled this like a champ. pic.twitter.com/etpbYHjfag — Faketriots Reporter (@Faketriots) April 16, 2023

Now his Barnes & Noble video is making the rounds.

In the video, which he originally posted on Telegram, Schmidt spots two women in the store who are browsing the table of Pride books and he harasses them, saying, “Here’s the gay loser Pride section.” The women leave but he continues to laughingly repeat the phrase at anyone who passes by then admits to his friend that he’s tempted to kick it down, comparing it to “a satanic shrine.”

It’s safe to say that Schmidt will not be drinking Bud Light anytime soon.

He then finds a random couple and asks them if they got vaccinated, mocking them when they respond positively.

A Barnes and Noble manager kicked Arizona Trump supporter Ethan Schmidt out of the store after harassing shoppers at the pride book display and others for their vaccination status. pic.twitter.com/Nyuo3E6vPF — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 17, 2023

He’s then approached by a man who asks him, “You’re Ethan Schmidt, right?” Ethan says, “yes,” and then the man — who is actually a manager at the store — says, “I need you to leave.”

Ethan is surprised and even asks what’s wrong, as if he doesn’t know harassing people in a store could result in his forced departure from it. While leaving, he proudly tells the manager, “We exposed all your woke sh**.”

A vast majority of the responses to the video are not exactly favorable to Schmidt. Here’s just a sample of a few:

What an absolute loser. — Tommy Pistol (@TommyPistol) April 17, 2023

You can always tell the incels, living with their mother. They are the ones so sensitive they can’t handle books. So sad our men are learning to be so weak! — Bo Hess (@bohessforus) April 18, 2023

This dude is going to run into the wrong person one day — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) April 18, 2023

Considering his streak this week, it’s likely just a matter of time before Schmidt posts another self-owned video.