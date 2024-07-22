‘Been scoping out the house for weeks’: Pizza delivery guy left speechless when front porch squirrel seizes its moment to strike

From seeing customers answer the door in fuzzy slippers, to greedy folks who refuse to tip, there’s simply no denying that pizza delivery people have seen it all. But watching a mischievous squirrel fly through the air as if it were practicing some sort of parkour routine? Well, that definitely wasn’t on one deliverer’s bingo card for 2024.

As you can imagine, this exact scenario was hilariously showcased over on TikTok, where user @waldolc shared footage of an encounter between a customer and a pizza delivery guy that would leave your jaw completely dropped. In the 30-second video, a pizza deliverer arrives on a customer’s doorstep and is ready to hand over the pizza, when a squirrel suddenly leaps into the air and seemingly lands on the customer.

Of course, the funniest moment in this entire ordeal is listening to the customer scream in horror off-screen as the pizza delivery guy looks around confused and shocked on-screen, unaware of exactly what just happened. At this point, seeing a squirrel fly into the air suddenly might be more bizarre than seeing a UFO in the sky.

The gut-busting video went viral on TikTok, unsurprisingly, with a majority of the commenters just as startled as the pizza delivery guy was in that very moment. Then again, when you comprehend that squirrels can actually jump over 6 feet into the air, the acrobatics of it all aren’t that shocking.

Still, the animal recreating a scene that looks straight out of Toni Collette in Hereditary is definitely frightening, and we can see why a hungry customer would freak out.

