‘Best reenactment ever’: Man tries to recreate the accident that broke his toe, and ends up breaking his toe a second time

Audience’s tastes change, fads come and go, but one form of entertainment that has been universally popular since the beginning of time is watching someone else do something stupid and hurt themselves. From the first caveman who accidentally clubbed himself on the head while chasing a woolly mammoth to Homer Simpson watching “Man Getting Hit By Football,” this sophisticated genre has ruled supreme.

So maybe the fact that he’s part of a grand human tradition is some small solace one lamented TikTok star can take from his unfortunate injury. The premise is elegant in its simple genius. As shared by the perfect idiot himself, Jared Carr, the short but perfectly crafted video sees a man explaining how he managed to break his toe while moving around some construction materials. “So this is what happened,” Jared recalls while holding a large brick. “I was walking like this, it slipped out of my hand and…”

At this point, the brick inevitably slips out of his hands once more and history repeats itself. Cue a lot more cursing than when the same thing used to happen to the cat from Tom & Jerry.

This video has definitely brought out the more mischievous side of TikTok, with the comments lacking sympathy but bloated with snark and sarcasm. Many are eager for Jared’s reenactments to continue forever more until we get some Inception-style infinite loop. “I think we need another explanation,” one commenter cracked. “I’m confused can u show me again,” feigned another. “Now a video demonstration [on] how you broke it the second time,” someone else requested.

Others are entertaining themselves by imagining what happened next: “That 2nd visit to the doctor must have been awkward.” Some are eternally grateful for the fact that, whoever was filming Jared, decided to keep on rolling even as he howled out in pain. It’s that touch of comedic inspiration that really lifts it to Home Alone-ian levels of slapstick cinema. “Ty for recording the scream,” one applauded.

I know what you’re thinking; this has got to be staged, right? According to Jared himself, however, this video really is as it appears. When responding to one claim that it was just a skit, Jared admitted, “I wish it was staged, I am really ‘that dumb’ lol.” Even so, that’s not enough for TikTok to stop treating this like it’s a Jackass prank, with the video coming with a warning: “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”

Thank you for your service, TikTok Toe Man. Even as you writhe around in pain, understand that you made a lot of people’s days just a little brighter. Now you know how Wile. E. Coyote felt.

