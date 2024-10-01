‘Bestie intuition is unmatched’: Expectant friends break big news in the exact same way, on the exact same day

Every now and again, a friendship bursts onto the scene of Planet Earth that defies all of our most recent pre-conceived notions of kinship. These friendships transcend not only knowing someone on a borderline telepathic level, but the idea that two separate people are even involved in such a dynamic. In these friendships, the participants are literally one in the same.

In fact, it’s probably almost annoying to share that much in common with somebody, but you wouldn’t think it from watching the events that are about to unfold below.

In the world of TikTok‘s @lauren.steph.mads, it wasn’t enough that these two besties had similar ideas for wanting to break news to each other in a certain way. Nor was it enough that they happened to break the same news to each other, nor that they broke that exact news to each other on the exact same day.

No, they had to full-send their synchronization by having their new pregnancies be that aforementioned news. What’s interesting about that is the fact that the implications are insane. These two both decided they wanted to try for a baby, which implied that their partners also arrived at that same decision at roughly the same time. The pair of successful impregnations, meanwhile, points to both men not only attempting their part in the impregnation at roughly the same time, but also succeeding at it.

Indeed, folks, the bond between these two women was so powerful, that it bled into two other human beings and harmonized their nutting potential. That is not the sort of the covenant that gets eclipsed any time soon.

Of course, it won’t be not for lack of trying. According to the Pew Research Center, roughly 33 percent of all Americans in their 20s and 30s (which is where these two gals obviously fall on the age spectrum) report having five or more close friends. Moreover, work and family are two of the most popular conversation topics among close friends in the United States, and family is precisely the sort of pillar that these two women have defined their friendship upon, as evidenced by their sisterly nature and uncanny parallel family-planning.

And it’s precisely because Madison and her bestie pioneered this proof of intimacy that very few will be able to exceed it. But, that’s not to say it isn’t possible. These two gals may have gotten their partners to impregnate them at the same time, but can you imagine a female friendship that causes two men to quit CrossFit at the exact same time, on the exact same day, in the exact same manner? Oh, the envy we would throw their way…

