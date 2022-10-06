#BringBackNed is trending on Twitter and it has people confused
So, a lot happened last week that had the internet abuzz when it was discovered that Ned Fulmer, the “wife-guy” of the famous YouTube quartet, The Try Guys, had cheated on his wife with an employee of his company. This all came to head when the remaining Try Guys posted on social media that they saw no future together with the co-founder of their company 2nd Try LLC. The social media circus surrounding this continues today as #BringBackNed trends on Twitter, though it may not exactly be what you think.
The news of Ned’s removal from his own company along with the confirmation that he had been having a “consensual workplace relationship” with one of his employees has been nothing short of a full-blown scandal. The story has been non-stop on nearly every social media platform including Instagram, Reddit, YouTube, TikTok, and, of course, Twitter. Today though, Twitter has many confused with its recent trending hashtag, #BringBackNed. Fans of The Try Guys and those keeping up with the current scandal immediately assume it’s based on the ongoing situation and have admonished the sentiment behind it, but they may be jumping to conclusions as to the origins of the current trend.
The hashtag is confusing everyone with some claiming it’s about bringing back Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) in the next Spider-Man movie after it has been reported that the actor may not return. Some think it’s about Ned from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, an old Nickelodeon show that wasn’t picked up for a reboot. Now, in order to further muddy the already murky water Twitter users are throwing in every possible famous Ned that they can think of just to make the situation that bit more difficult to comprehend.
For those who believe it is wholeheartedly in reference to The Try Guys’ Ned, they are not having any of it.
The only exception to allowing him back is to see violent justice play out.
And in their recent “what happened” video, Eugene Lee Yang himself looked ready to commit murder.
Many are confused though as to which Ned this trend is actually about.
This user is hoping it’s about the lovable and less problematic Ned from the MCU’s Spider-Man movies.
Some state that the trend started specifically about this Ned, not the cheating Ned.
The other big contender for “which Ned are we talking about here” is Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.
I believe this user is making reference to Ned from the Australian soap opera Neighbours… possibly.
While we’re at it, why don’t we throw this Ned into the mix as well?
There are just too many Neds now to really know what’s going on.
At least the remaining Try Guys are “trying” to move on from the incident and start putting more of the wholesome content they are known for back into the world.
The Try Guys did state in their last video on the topic that more will be revealed as they move forward without their former colleague and friend so it is unlikely that this is the last we will hear on the topic. Maybe next time though, we can use a hashtag that’s a little more specific so we can avoid messes like this one!