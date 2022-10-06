So, a lot happened last week that had the internet abuzz when it was discovered that Ned Fulmer, the “wife-guy” of the famous YouTube quartet, The Try Guys, had cheated on his wife with an employee of his company. This all came to head when the remaining Try Guys posted on social media that they saw no future together with the co-founder of their company 2nd Try LLC. The social media circus surrounding this continues today as #BringBackNed trends on Twitter, though it may not exactly be what you think.

The news of Ned’s removal from his own company along with the confirmation that he had been having a “consensual workplace relationship” with one of his employees has been nothing short of a full-blown scandal. The story has been non-stop on nearly every social media platform including Instagram, Reddit, YouTube, TikTok, and, of course, Twitter. Today though, Twitter has many confused with its recent trending hashtag, #BringBackNed. Fans of The Try Guys and those keeping up with the current scandal immediately assume it’s based on the ongoing situation and have admonished the sentiment behind it, but they may be jumping to conclusions as to the origins of the current trend.

The hashtag is confusing everyone with some claiming it’s about bringing back Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) in the next Spider-Man movie after it has been reported that the actor may not return. Some think it’s about Ned from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, an old Nickelodeon show that wasn’t picked up for a reboot. Now, in order to further muddy the already murky water Twitter users are throwing in every possible famous Ned that they can think of just to make the situation that bit more difficult to comprehend.

For those who believe it is wholeheartedly in reference to The Try Guys’ Ned, they are not having any of it.

Y'all, let's not with the whole #BringBackNed nonsense! He made his whole identity the squeaky-clean, devoted family man, and then he went and cheated on his wife and put his colleagues jobs at risk! He deserves to be axed! #TheTryGuys #tryguysned pic.twitter.com/RV9f4qPKkD — Kevin Phillips (@kwp83) October 6, 2022

The only exception to allowing him back is to see violent justice play out.

the only way I'll accept #BringBackNed is if the guys try beating his ass. pic.twitter.com/dryzLKMJzy — elliot 🍂 envy adams coded (@feralpixies) October 5, 2022

And in their recent “what happened” video, Eugene Lee Yang himself looked ready to commit murder.

And now #BringBackNed is trending. Like, do you want him to get murdered by Eugene? Because that's how you get him murdered by Eugene. — Rabbit Cohen (@BathysphereHat) October 6, 2022

Many are confused though as to which Ned this trend is actually about.

i’m so confused bc half the #BringBackNed tweets are about bringing ned fulmer back so eugene can beat his ass and the other half are about wanting ned leeds to be in spider-man 4 lmfaooo — asami ♡︎ (@ILOMILOCTH) October 6, 2022

This user is hoping it’s about the lovable and less problematic Ned from the MCU’s Spider-Man movies.

Some state that the trend started specifically about this Ned, not the cheating Ned.

#BringBackNed trending is so funny bc apparently it started about spider-man??? but my god that’s the worst timing — sophie #sixseasonsandamovie (@sofphies) October 6, 2022

The other big contender for “which Ned are we talking about here” is Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

I believe this user is making reference to Ned from the Australian soap opera Neighbours… possibly.

You gotta love #BringBackNed being two different things at once.



– Australians trying to bring a soap opera character back.



– Trolls (…I would hope) attempting to smear the Try Guys.



Ah, two worlds colliding and making both look weird — Jack W (@JackTheFlopTTV) October 5, 2022

While we’re at it, why don’t we throw this Ned into the mix as well?

#BringBackNed is trending… I thought they were talking about my boy Ned Stark 😔 pic.twitter.com/gd4l0WBdVT — 𝕀𝕤𝕒𝕪 ♤ (@geesay_) October 6, 2022

There are just too many Neds now to really know what’s going on.

#BringBackNed is funny because I have been scrolling for at least 10 minutes and I don’t know what Ned they’re talking about. Ned from Spider Man? Ned from Ned’s Declassified? Ned Stark? Literally any Ned except Try Guys Ned is listed😂 — elz | she/her✨ (@ADropOfMagic) October 5, 2022

At least the remaining Try Guys are “trying” to move on from the incident and start putting more of the wholesome content they are known for back into the world.

Excited to get back to tweetin The Good Stuff™️ like ribbit ribbit im a frog pic.twitter.com/y2yI1XpSi7 — Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) October 5, 2022

The Try Guys did state in their last video on the topic that more will be revealed as they move forward without their former colleague and friend so it is unlikely that this is the last we will hear on the topic. Maybe next time though, we can use a hashtag that’s a little more specific so we can avoid messes like this one!