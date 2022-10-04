The Try Guys share new video breaking down the Ned Fulmer cheating scandal

The remaining members of the Try Guys — Keith Habersberger, Zachary Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang — have sat down in a new YouTube video breaking down everything that led to Ned Fulmer‘s exit from the group. The trio talked about the cheating scandal and were transparent about the procedures they went through as they navigate what to do next moving forward.

In a video titled “what happened”, the trio opened up by saying “Ned Fulmer is no longer working with the Try Guys” and gave a timeline of what happened prior to Fulmer’s exit.

According to them, fans notified the group that they saw Fulmer with an employee of their company on Labor Day weekend engaging in “public romantic behavior.” When asked, Fulmer confirmed the reports that the fans made, saying they had been “going on for some time.”

The Try Guys also revealed that they were unaware that this was going on and began a three-week process with multiple lawyers and PR people to ensure that all the necessary steps were taken as they investigate what was going on and what to do next. They have also expressed that this was something they took very seriously and refused to let it go unnoticed.

“From the jump, we were acutely aware of just how contrary this was to the values of the company we’ve built and those of everyone who works here. This is something we took very seriously. We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and is not what we stand for.”

The group later revealed that they immediately removed Fulmer from all releases as HR conducted a “thorough review” of the facts. This is why fans noticed that Fulmer was edited out in the videos during the past few weeks. In the end, the team decided that they could no longer move forward with Fulmer and that he was removed from the team.

The Try Guys expressed hurt and sadness, as well as explained why they didn’t want to rush into this. But at the same time, due to “accelerating speculation”, they had to say something immediately. They also expressed that everyone respects the privacy of everyone, including the other staff members who were not involved.

The Try Guy announced that they are now finding creative ways to edit Ned out of videos and that fans are to expect to see a bit of Fulmer due to brand deals that they’ve committed to before the negative events that unfolded.

On Sept. 26, the group announced that Fulmer was “no longer working with the Try Guys“, Fulmer has publically apologized to his fans and wife. Since then, his wife, Ariel Fulmer, stated that the two are “trying to work things out” as they move forward from this incident.