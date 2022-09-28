Did Ned from the Try Guys cheat on his wife? Evidence timeline, explained

Speculation regarding the marital status of the wife-loving now-ex-Try Guy Ned Fulmer has been flooding social media, alongside plenty of assumptions. Recently, fans of YouTubers the Try Guys have been thoroughly studying all available evidence that proved an extramarital affair between the oldest Try Guy and Alexandria Herring, one of Ned’s colleagues known for the segment “Food Babies”. Fulmer has been married since 2012 to Ariel Fulmer, previously known as Ariel Vandevoorde, with whom he has two children.

Who is Ned Fulmer and what is his connection to The Try Guys?

Image via the Try Guys

Ned Fulmer was one of the members and Executive Producers of YouTube channel the Try Guys. Originally, the group was composed of four members: Keith, Ned, Eugene, and Zach, who kickstarted their careers in the entertainment industry on the popular website Buzzfeed. The premise of the channel revolved around four bachelors who tried pretty much everything thrown at them, from trying to pass immigrant legalization processes to baking bread without a recipe.

Prior to joining the Try Guys, Fulmer studied chemistry at Yale and worked at a renewable energy lab by day while performing improv and sketches by night. Fulmer’s passion for creative arts ended up taking control of his career choices, leading him to work at Buzzfeed as a video producer and developer, contributing to the meteoric growth of the company’s popularity. A few years after joining the company and the rest of the Try Guys in their own segment, the group decided to cut ties with Buzzfeed, opting to pursue their dreams of owning their own company.

Now unemployed, the Try Guys took over Fulmer’s garage and kickstarted their company “2nd Try LLC”. Years later, they now employ several staff members who work with the guys on and off-screen. Fulmer himself has also proudly displayed his relationship and family with the audience, becoming known for being the first Try Guy to get married, with his whole shtick revolving around being a family guy who’s obsessed with his wife.

With several segments and series on their channel, the Try Guys have tried a little bit of everything. From trying the whole menu at popular fast food chains to even having their partners hosting their series, the Try Guys have lived up to their name. Recently, the group has expanded their series “Without a Recipe” to The Food Network, where it has been airing for the past couple of weeks.

The Try Guys YouTube channel currently has over 7.5 million subscribers, with an average of 1.5 million viewers per video.

Ned Fulmer’s Relationship with Ariel Vandevoorde Fulmer

Image via the Try Guys

Fulmer and Vandevoorde tied the knot in 2012, after meeting at a party hosted by a mutual friend. The pair discussed their first encounter on the podcast You Can Sit With Us, which is led by three of The Try Guys’ partners, Ariel, Maggie, and Becky. Fulmer and Vandevoorde discussed their first meeting, sharing that Ned started off by hitting on Ariel’s friend, before turning his attention to his current wife. “Ned describes it as he saw me walk into the party and there was nobody else. But I’m like, ‘really? Because I’m pretty sure you were talking to my friend Annalise for a pretty long time.'”. Fulmer, on the other hand, always describes their first meeting as “love at first sight”.

From the moment Fulmer joined the Try Guys at Buzzfeed, the comedian was open about his committed relationship with Ariel, becoming known for including the words “my wife” in every conversation. After the separation between the large corporation and the group of friends, the Try Guys decided to also involve their significant others in their projects, introducing them one by one on the videos, leading the newfound friendship among their partners to flourish into a podcast, which started as being known as “The Try Wives”.

Ariel Fulmer, previously known as Ariel Vandevoorde, is an interior designer who occasionally participates in the videos, and has even had her own segment where the Fulmer Family helps other Try Guys members renovate a room in their home. The couple welcomed their first child in Wesley in 2018, and Finley, their youngest, in 2020.

Ned Fulmer Cheating Scandal and the Try Guys Separation

Image via Spill Sesh

The first instances where fans noticed suspicious activity regarding Fulmer, was through the Try Guys channel itself. Some users on Reddit pointed out a few videos where Fulmer had been edited out, and even cut out of frame for no apparent reason. The suspiciously odd editing and lack of appearances in videos disputed an entire discussion regarding the cheating allegations, which became all too apparent once a few videos were shared on Reddit. These videos, which have since been deleted, showed two people at a nightclub kissing, resembling Fulmer and one of the popular members of the new team, Alexandria Herring, also known as the Food Baby, Alex.

The videos were shared in an alleged conversation between Herrin’s fiancé Will, and the person who found Herring and Fulmer at the bar. The person directly contacted Will, sending him the videos from the nightclub where Herring is allegedly seen locking lips with Fulmer, even though their identity has yet to be confirmed.

The entire ordeal has also led fans to turn to social media for clues, noticing a pattern among the company staff. Fulmer, YG (the co-host of the Food Babies and friend of Alex and Ned) and a few other staff members have unfollowed Herring. On the same note but from Fulmer’s perspective, the ex-Try Guy has been unfollowed by Herring, YG, and a few other staff members have unfollowed Fulmer. Herring’s fiancé has also deleted all of their pictures together, in addition to unfollowing her.

In spite of all the activity on social media, some fans were still skeptical about the evidence of infidelity. However, the most recent development of the story has confirmed that Fulmer had indeed taken part in a “consensual workplace relationship”, in addition to his departure from the Try Guys.

In an official announcement made on the Try Guys’ official Instagram account, the members confirmed that Ned is no longer a part of the group. The post read “Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”.

Fulmer and his wife, Ariel, also made official statements on social media regarding the situation, in which they announce their family matters come first, and will be dealing with any marital matters privately for the sake of their children.

At the moment, none of the other Try Guys have commented on the matter individually. Herring hasn’t also made any comments regarding her possible involvement with Fulmer.