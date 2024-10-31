British OnlyFans content creator who slept with over a hundred college-age men, accused of abuse in online controversy

Bonnie Blue, a 24-year-old British OnlyFans adult content creator, sparked outrage recently when she opened up on several podcasts about featuring college-age men from all over the world in her content, and the social media response now calls Blue a predator.

In her podcast appearances and speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Blue, which is the content creator’s stage name, explained that she advertises in advance for men and boys, some as young as 18, interested in having sex with her for free if they agree to let her use the content on OnlyFans. Blue says she travels to college and university towns in the UK and elsewhere and schedules visits when she knows students are around.

Blue told Lottie Moss on the Dream On podcast she estimates she slept with as many as 158 student-age men and boys in two weeks, and she has made millions selling the content online. Blue also said she targets professors and married men.

Meanwhile, Blue told GK Barry on the Saving Grace podcast, “They’re holding their IDs up,” referring to the men and boys involved in her content. “They’re shaking […] I can understand why they’d be nervous,” she adds, “they don’t know me, they’ve just queued up for eight hours on end. All they know is that I’m videoing it, and they don’t know what to expect.”

Speaking with Cosmo UK, Blue added, “As an adult content creator, I want to educate late teens on how to have fun, stay safe, and enjoy a healthy sex life without worrying about judgment and shame the older generation likes to push about sex.”

“This is not a healthy thing to glorify or celebrate”

Blue’s business model isn’t illegal. The age of consent in the U.K. is 18, and she insists she checks IDs and requires written consent. If the age of consent were raised to 21, she’s added, she’d comply. But that said, as several social media comments have pointed out that what she does is highly problematic, at best, because boys that age cannot fully understand consent in that situation, she doesn’t share any of the money with the men and boys involved, and if she were creating content like that as a man with women and girls that young, the reaction would be different.

The podcasts that featured Blue as a guest have also seen blowback in their comments like, “This is not a healthy thing to glorify or celebrate. This is not female empowerment, this is objectification. Women deserve better.” And then, “If a male said they liked taking virginities it would be a different story 🤢.”

Meanwhile, after Blue’s GK Barry podcast appearance, comments included, “Noooo Grace. Why are we glamifying modern day prostitution? You’re so much better than this Grace.” And also, “‘Grace, this episode is a disgrace to women and feminism as well as sex workers across the globe.”

Blue, who now lives in Australia and has not been charged with any crime, told Cosmo UK, “Of course, the Karens of the world will still complain when it’s 21-year-olds. I can’t win even when my videos are completely legal, with written consent and ID verification.”

And speaking with The Tab, she added, “Women have a lot more time therefore have no problem wasting their time commenting hate and abusive comments across social platforms. Women dislike the things I have to say, but it’s because it hits close to home for them.”

