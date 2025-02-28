Donald Trump’s latest approval poll may look sunny, but it’s concealing a dark truth

If you saw Donald Trump’s recent social media post about his polling numbers and thought they looked suspiciously favorable, a new TikTok may confirm your suspicions. For context, the president took to Truth Social earlier this month to brag about having “the best polling numbers [he’s] ever had,” alongside a graph showing results for how optimistic people are feeling about the next four years with him as president.

Recommended Videos

According to that graph, the majority of respondents were optimistic across all age brackets, with those aged 16-29 being the most optimistic (67%).

I won the Presidential Election in a landslide, won ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, THE POPULAR VOTE, AND ALL FIFTY STATES SHIFTED REPUBLICAN, a record, and now I have the best polling numbers I've ever had. The Democrats, run by broken down losers like James Carville, whose weak of mind… — Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) February 21, 2025

Given his whirlwind first weeks as president — from the ascent of an unelected billionaire to mass government layoffs and you know, general tomfoolery — the polling results might feel surprising. Well, according to TikToker @kclmft, that’s because the source of those numbers is Trump’s own die hard supporter base. Apparently, Trump deduced the polling numbers by sending out surveys specifically to “only his strongest supporters.”

@kclmft shared screenshots of the surveys in question, including a preamble that urged respondents to shield their answers “from prying eyes.” The survey also asks whether respondents are “illegal aliens” and prohibits them from proceeding if they are immigrants, while also replacing an option non-binary respondents with “I’m insane.” @kclmft also claims that the survey asks people’s thoughts on Trump’s deportation policies and whether they are “radical leftists.” It’s also apparently impossible to submit the survey without donating to Trump.

With all that, @kclmft is actually surprised by the polling numbers Trump gloated about since — even with the most ardent MAGA respondents — his highest percentile was only 67%. However, it’s worth noting that @kclmft’s post appears to be satire, since the poll she is referencing cites its source from CBS News and YouGov. The TikToker also confirmed in the caption that she was “just kidding,” however, the Trump-sent surveys are, in fact, real. Back in 2017, these surveys made headlines after the Trump campaign sent an email to his supporters with a questionnaire called the Mainstream Media Accountability Survey.

You can guess where this is going, but it included multiple leading questions to skewer results in favor of the idea that the media was unfairly attacking Trump. Responding to surveys like that in @kclmft’s comments, one user declared that it “can’t be real,” while another added that it “literally feels like a sitcom where you say ‘that’s ridiculous, that could never happen!’ but then it does.” Others quipped that the surveys are evidence of “everything they teach you NOT to do for surveys in research classes,” or questioned why Trump’s “messages [are] always phrased like youtuber clickbaits.”

While @kclmft’s TikTok might be satire, we have received more authoritative data around Trump’s approval rating this week. According to a recent poll from The Economist/YouGov, the favorability Trump secured in the early days of his presidency is slipping, with now only 47% of respondents having a favorable opinion of the president. This is down 3% from the first two weeks of his second term, where he achieved 50% favorability among respondents. Needless to say, but @kclmft was certainly not among that 50%.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy