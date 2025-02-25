Yes, Adam Kinzinger just compared MAGAs to the Wicked Witch of the West

Adam Kinzinger is firing on all cylinders with his critiques of Donald Trump this week, most recently going after the MAGA supporters who attended a recent Town Hall event. In case you missed it, a Republican town hall — organized by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee — was held in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho over the weekend.

According to multiple reports, security guards at the event forcibly removed any attendees who expressed frustration with the Trump administration, including one woman who was dragged out of her seat and slammed to the floor by plainclothes guards.

MAGA Nazis in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho dragged out people at a town hall when they opposed cuts to Medicaid, the citizens were attacked and detained by unknown assailants while a MAGA speaker mocked the victims and thanked the rest of the crowd for being docile subservient cowards. pic.twitter.com/SzA6ndtAIq — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) February 24, 2025

Footage of the incident went viral on social media, with one user claiming that the town hall attendees who audibly opposed Trump’s policies — like cuts to Medicaid — were “attacked and detained by” the security guards. The New Republic reports that the woman — identified as Teresa Borrenpohl — was detained after asking whether the event was a “lecture or a town hall,” with Borrenpohl saying she “felt comfortable” expressing her frustrations since many others in the room were “very openly expressing their appreciation” for Trump.

Amid the intense social media reaction, Kinzinger chimed in with his thoughts, especially since Borrenpohl voicing her disagreement is a protected right in the U.S. “Well this just doubled the town hall attendance,” he wrote, presumably predicting the scores of fellow opposers who will now attend future town halls. Kinzinger added that folks like Borrenpohl “will NOT be silenced,” before speaking more broadly to those who support Trump.

Well this just doubled the town hall attendance.



They will NOT be silenced.



MAGAs are seriously all weak… they will melt https://t.co/G2vePC5MHN — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 24, 2025

“MAGAs are seriously all weak,” he quipped, adding, perhaps inspired by Wicked, that “they will melt” à la Elphaba. Of course, it’s not the first time Kinzinger — who voiced his support of Kamala Harris during the presidential election — has addressed the MAGA movement. Earlier this month, he delivered an economics lesson to those Trump supporters still in favor of his tariff policies, before reminding them that he is a president who “is coming for your freedom.” That’s not the only Trump critique that has appeared on Kinzinger’s X page, which at this point reads like Mean Girls’ burn book.

Last month, he told Trump to be “quiet” after his response to the Potomac mid-air collision, and after that, he pleaded with the Democratic Party to “do something” about Trump and Elon Musk’s DOGE overreach within the Treasury. Oh, Kinzinger also described Trump as a “weak boy” in regards to his soft stance on Russia and Vladimir Putin, and was less than impressed with Trump’s appointment of far-right podcaster Dan Bongino as deputy director of the FBI. Along the way, Kinzinger’s wife, Sofia, has joined in on the criticisms of the Trump administration, but not without catching the ire of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Across the country, people are taking to town hall meetings to voice their objections to the current administration directly to their elected officials.



A video circulating online showed a woman being forcibly removed from a Republican town hall in Kootenai County, Idaho, after… pic.twitter.com/cBBqu7exyp — PBS News (@NewsHour) February 24, 2025

In the wake of the town hall meeting, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White condemned the actions of the security guards and reiterated attendees’ right to voice their opposition. “I don’t care what your message is, especially in an open town hall like this,” White said. “We have to respect everybody’s First Amendment rights, regardless of what side of the aisle you happen to sit on.” It’s a far more diplomatic response than Kinzinger’s but perhaps White just hasn’t seen Wicked yet.

