Burger King is coming out with their own Halloween bucket perfect for trick-or-treating and it’s all to celebrate a slew of new spicy menu items. Unsurprisingly, the glow-in-the-dark buckets have been dubbed “Trick-or-Heat” and are only available for a limited time. So how and where can you get these buckets and what is the amount of money you’ll have to shell out to get one?

With McDonald’s being Burger King’s main competitor, it may not surprise you to hear the golden arches have had their own version of the merchandise for years now with the Boo Buckets. Indeed, it was part of my own childhood to bring with me the orange container that resembled a jack-o-lantern to fill with candy. However, now there are more fast food options to get your bucket for celebrating the spooky season.

When and where can I get a Burger King Halloween bucket?

Beginning on October 12, Burger King will add some seasonal spicy menu items of the spectral variety that will include the return of last year’s Ghost Pepper Whopper and the all-new Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries. While those menu items are available nationwide, the Trick-or-Heat buckets can only be found in select cities. Specifically, you can obtain them in four major metropolitan areas that include Atlanta, Georgia; Las Vegas, Nevada; Nashville, Tennessee; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Even though the buckets are somewhat rare due to their limited scope geographically, they won’t necessarily set you back too much monetarily should you find yourself in the right area. You can take one home yourself with any purchase for just $1, according to Today.

The buckets are limited edition so don’t expect to find them beyond the scope of this month since a tie-in promotion with Burger King’s Halloween deals — via the Burger King app’s Royal Perks — only lasts from October 13-31. That includes a massive meal for only $13 that includes a Ghost Pepper Whopper, 4-piece Ghost Pepper Chicken Fry, small French fries, a small fountain drink, and a Hershey Sundae Pie.

If you find yourself outside of one of the select few cities where the Trick-or-Heat buckets are being offered, there is still a piece of merchandise for the spooky season available nationwide: limited edition Burger King Halloween crowns given out with a purchase, pending supply availability.