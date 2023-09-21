‘The hangover cure of dreams’: There’s a secret to accessing McDonald’s hard-to-find McBrunch Burger

Somewhere between myth and legend is the existence of secret menus at fast food restaurants, with the golden arches being the latest example taking the internet by storm. That’s right, McDonald’s has an extremely exclusive sandwich that you can only order if you’re in the know for how to get it. So let’s break it all down for you right here.

The enigma known as the McBrunch Burger is so underground, that you might end up confusing a McDonald’s employee by trying to order it. And while it doesn’t require the use of a secret handshake or decoder ring, there is a particular position the sun needs to be at in the sky to pull off ordering one. That is because the legendary sandwich includes ingredients that would otherwise be exclusive to the lunch and breakfast menus, respectively.

How to order the McBrunch and what are the ingredients

According to TikToker @tommywinkler, the secret to this fast food hack hinges on you ordering the McBrunch Burger at around 10:35 a.m. The reason? “There is a very small window at McDonald’s where you can get breakfast and lunch at the same exact time.”

According to the video, the McBrunch Burger — or the McTenThirtyFive, as it is sometimes called —consists of a sesame seed bun, two cheeseburger patties, bacon, hashbrowns, and eggs. Though that sounds like a heart attack in a handbasket (and it probably is), it was also hailed as “the hangover cure of dreams” by another McDonald’s customer.

There’s a McCatch

You see, even though the TikTok could have easily been some kind of hoax, the ability to order the sandwich at the time prescribed was actually independently verified by AllRecipes‘ Bailey Fink. With that said, there is a catch, as the intrepid food investigator clarified: “OK, so the person working the drive-through did not know what the McBrunch Burger was. However, if you order a double cheeseburger with a hashbrown and a round egg on top, I think they’ll make it for you because they did make it for me.”

Unfortunately, Fink’s experience was a more expensive one than was advertised in @tommywinkler’s video. Rather than the McBrunch being just $5, her amalgamation equivalent ended up being $10 as she was “charged for each addition.”

Another TikTok user, @jordan_the_stallion8 divulged other secrets of McDonald’s in a post that predates both the previously mentioned videos. He not only confirmed that you can order a basket of fries at McDonald’s, as another TikTok user came to realize, but that the McBrunch burger is also “a real thing.” However, the social media influencer issued a warning to those who might try it: “Yes, they are probably annoyed if you order it.”

If you live in Australia, you don’t have to go through the whole song and dance routine to get your hands on a McBrunch Burger. That is because they actually sell the Big Brekkie Burger in the land down under, which is essentially the same thing but with the addition of barbecue sauce.