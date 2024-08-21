‘This is why I hate public transportation’: Bus driver earns ire of the whole bus when he stops to boot someone off, but TikTok is on his side

Public transportation can be a pain in the you-know-what — dealing with late buses or trains, overcrowding, and inconsiderate passengers is enough to prompt anyone to get in a car and never look back.

Recommended Videos

Plenty of weird and wonderful things happen on buses, like the guy who set up a hammock, climbed inside, and refused to move. You know, it’s the sort of stuff that would be kind of funny if you weren’t trying to be somewhere in a hurry.

In a video posted to TikTok by @k.renzo, we see a bus driver, who has stopped the bus, yelling at somebody in the back. He seems pretty irate and is adamant that the youth get off the bus. While many people on the bus no doubt wanted the driver to just carry on driving and ignore the problem, after finding out what the young girl did to set the driver off, many on TikTok are surprisingly taking the driver’s side.

Why was the bus driver so angry

It turns out that the girl was vaping on the back of the bus, which, in case you weren’t aware, is a big no-no. Those who vape have to follow the same rules as smokers, meaning typically you won’t be able to do it inside or in public spaces such as a bus. Other people have to breathe that air, people who could have respiratory problems like asthma. According to an article from hopkinsmedicine.org, vaping is less harmful than smoking but has still led to an outbreak of lung injuries and deaths.

It’s always good to be mindful of others around you but in this case, the girl didn’t seem to care, and as such, had to face the wrath of the bus driver. Okay, maybe it’s not as bad as setting up a full hammock and trying to sleep in it, but it’s still something you shouldn’t be doing and the driver was well within his rights to kick the kid off. The video ends before we see if the vaper does indeed get off, but it looks like the driver wasn’t going to back down until she did.

People on TikTok supported the bus driver

While there were a few who commented saying that the man should “just drive,” most were on his side and commended him for standing his ground. One individual commented, “I salute him! Unfortunately, parents aren’t doing the parenting anymore.” Others jumped in criticizing the girl for not being able to wait to vape after she was off the bus, “Are people that addicted?”

A few commenters pointed out that the driver could have gotten in trouble with the bus company had he not done something, “Y’all saying “just drive” but I’m pretty sure that man could get fired for allowing it on the bus…” It’s yet another reason why the bus driver was in the right, and if anyone’s upset about it they can direct their anger to the individual vaping, not the bus driver just doing his job.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy