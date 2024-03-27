Despite the ongoing threat of the interactive social app being banned in the U.S., there’s absolutely no denying how influential and impactful TikTok continues to be — especially in regards to eye-catching trends.

Recommended Videos

More specifically, however, it’s the endless array of recipe tutorials and guides that keeps TikTokers flocking back for more. And with larger-than-life pizza, pasta, and soup recipes clogging up the For You page in the most appetizing way, it’s clear that a separate food trend is rising up the ranks and keeping passionate users wholeheartedly intrigued. Of course, we’re referring to the candy salad TikTok trend — and yes, it honestly looks as appealing as it sounds on paper (though will undoubtedly give dentists around the world nightmares).

For some folks, the ever-present string of food tutorials and yummy recipes might feel like a concept of the past and completely overdone at this point by specific influencers — but for others, a large majority of TikTokers are itching to know exactly what the candy salad trend is, and how exactly you can make it yourself.

The candy salad TikTok trend, explained

As enticing as a variety of food recipes are, there’s no denying that the “dessert food” subsection is truly what keeps eagle-eyed viewers coming back for more goodies to behold. And while recipes about hot fudge sundaes and delicious chocolate cakes are often the most searched over on TikTok, the latest candy salad trend is garnering plenty of attention. But what’s most appealing about the dessert recipe is how effortless it is to prepare.

The aforementioned candy salad is made up of a bowl of a selection of different candies — all of which can range from Snickers bars to Nerds Clusters to gummy bears. Once the preparer has the amount of candy that they need or want for their candy salad, the recipe then calls for the preparer to combine all of the different candies into one bowl, making an entire salad of separate candies that are delicious enough to enjoy both on its own and combined with other goodies.

As previously mentioned, those looking to prepare the candy salad can use whatever kinds of small candies they desire, as whichever candy you choose certainly won’t take away from the bursting flavor and deliciousness of the candy salad in the bowl. And with Easter just right around the corner, this could be the perfect dish to bring to family dinner.