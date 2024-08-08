‘Coconut Tree (Kamala’s version)’: Swiftie irrefutably argues why Harris needs to run her campaign like a Taylor Swift album release

Thanks to the vote at the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris is officially the new Democratic candidate.

With that, comes the rollout of her campaign, which so far is heavily Gen Z approved, most of whom are only voting in their first or second election this year. The Harris campaign has leaned into the memes people have made of her on the internet and the viral aesthetic of Brat Summer, a grungy, party girl aesthetic named after the recently released Brat album.

Young voters on TikTok are impressed by the campaign technique and are even making videos the remixes of her viral quote “Do you think you just fell out of a coconut tree” and reposting edits made to songs from Charlie XCX’s Brat.

But Swiftie TikToker Jake Deyton has a different music-centric theme for Harris’s campaign. He suggested she mirror her campaign and events after the 2017 release of Taylor Swift’s Reputation.

When announcing the album, Swift archived all of the posts on her Instagram, unfollowed everyone, and posted a connected video of a slithering snake. Jake suggests that Harris do the same, except instead of a snake she posts a three-part series of a coconut tree with the caption “There will be no coconut tree, just the context of all in which you lived and what came before you.”

This, of course, is a nod to Swift’s “there will be no explanation there will just be reputation.”

Then he suggests at the DNC, or at her next event, she should play a video of all of the bad things that Trump has said about her in the past and then it will slowly say “coconut tree” over and over again, getting louder and louder.

This will mimic the opening of Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

Then, once a loud “coconut tree” is all that the audience hears, the music will cut and it’ll say “Yo think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” followed by Harris’s signature laugh.

The room will go black and Harris will make her entrance to the beginning notes of Taylor Swift’s “…Ready for it?” to give the speech of a lifetime.

Of course, the theming doesn’t stop there, throughout the rest of the campaign, Jake suggests that she leave Easter eggs and clues, release limited edition merch, all in all, lean into the Taylor Swift side of marketing.

Jake even suggested that Harris’s team hire Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, as soon as possible.

Commenters agreed that Jake just stating this campaign strategy gave them chills, urging Harris HQ to hire him immediately. Many people had ideas and edits to this tactic, some suggesting she close it out with Beyonce’s “Run the World” and another saying Simone Biles flipped onto the stage before Harris since “…Ready for it?” is the intro to her floor routine.

Some viewers are just impressed that he came up with this entire plan and recorded it with a baby in his arms.

Sure, it’s too late to do this at the DNC and she can no longer leave Easter Eggs about her Vice President pick since she announced Tim Walz, so the plan would need a few tweaks. But, eventually, Brat Summer will end which will make the perfect time to lean into a new era of her campaign.

Other than that, Jake’s plan seems like a pretty foolproof one, someone gets Taylor Swift and Kamala Harris on the phone STAT.

If you see Harris entering her Reputation Era this fall, don’t be surprised.

