‘Creative freedom… BUT NOT THAT’: Baker decorates cake on TikTok live, but it goes so wrong the customer intervenes IRL

A video has gone viral in which a talented baker, Abi Caswell (username abicaswell), decorates a birthday cake live on her TikTok, only for the customer to intervene in real life because she was deemed to be doing it incorrectly.

The cake — a two-tiered heart-shaped creation — looked amazing, with blue icing creating a heart-shaped border and writing inside. However, the customer, who was watching, phoned in and then appeared at Abi’s location to explain and draw what they wanted it to look like.

Abi explained that she had been granted complete creative freedom on the cake, but the customer seemed to disagree. Rather than have the writing surrounded by a traditionally shaped heart, they wanted two smaller hearts above the writing, drawn in the “spiky heart trend” style (which Abi clearly wasn’t aware of and found funny).

Being a good person, Abi agreed to make the changes, and the final product looked just as good as her first attempt. The situation garnered a significant response on the popular video hosting service.

How did TikTok react to the video?

Almost every response came from TikTok users on Abi’s side of the argument — with many of them laughing at the idea of the “spiky heart trend.”

Some of the confused comments about it included, “Why did I try so hard to find a spiky heart cake after watching this. spoiler alert I found none,” “Never heard of this spiky heart trend,” “Anybody find the spiky heart trend?” and “is the spiky heart trend in the room with us????”

Many amused users found the idea of the spiky heart funny and were sure Abi was seen “walking off camera to laugh when saying she wanted a “spiky heart”,” “The way you shifted out of the shot after saying “spiky heart”,” added another, confessing that Abi actions sent them on a laughing spree of their own.

One user tried to justify the customer’s request by saying, “For all the haters of the spiky heart: it’s an early 2000s note-writing font style thing.”

Others posted compliments and comments to make Abi feel better about the unfortunate situation, with one writing, “You didn’t mess up the cake, the customer messed up her order. y’all are so nice,” and another saying, “Girl I could never!!! That’s big of you to change it without getting angry. She should absolutely let you know she had a specific ‘spiky heart’ in mind.” The ultimate compliment came from someone who said, “You look so much like Sydney sweeney.”

According to a survey by Career Explorer, bakers are below average in terms of career happiness. They rate their career happiness at 3.1 out of 5 stars, putting them in the bottom 37% of careers. With customers like the one in this video, that’s hardly surprising. But at least Abi has the complete support of her TikTok followers!

