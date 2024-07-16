‘Why did this make me start sobbing?’: Barista has the saddest sale ever when customer makes one heartbreaking final order

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from The Bear, it’s that the most passionate food service industry knights are determined to take care of you and be a part of your story. Sometimes that story is gourmet pizza rolls, and other times it’s stepping up in the backroom when your indignant head chef gets himself locked in the freezer.

But other times, it’s making sure that the next individual to make their way over the rainbow bridge has the finest day on Earth beforehand. And when that happens, you’d best be aware that the food service industry’s finest are going to work hard to make that happen; almost as hard as their tear ducts.

TikTok‘s @dhoffboss93 recently went through such emotional labor, having served one of Starbucks’ Puppucinos (i.e. a Starbucks cup filled with whipped cream, specifically for customers’ furbabies) to a misty-eyed lady holding a dog in her lap. The dog, wrapped in a blanket and the opposite of energetic, was entitled to their best day ever, in a manner of speaking.

Indeed, it dawned on Danielle and her coworkers that the Puppucino they sold was a final treat to the dog before their next big adventure in the sky. The barista’s choice to make the video caption cover her eyes was probably a tactical one; if you look closely, her tears are overwhelming (or maybe that’s just our tears).

Puppucinos are part of Starbucks’ Secret Menu; items that aren’t advertised by the chain itself, but which you can still purchase or otherwise create if you’re in-the-know about their existence. And if you’re going to bother memorizing terms like “Venti,” you might as well up your Starbucks fluency a bit more.

Over at starbuckssecretmenu.net, some of the world’s most dedicated caffeine insurgents have taken it upon themselves to keep us up to date on every idiosyncratic beverage you can squeeze out of this coffee shop. A Lucky Charms Frappucino? Juniper Lemonade? Churro Frappucino? By the time you’re done perusing that site, a Starbucks visor will become biologically attached to your forehead, and your haircut will never be symmetrical again.

But they’re the future; Danielle is the present, and on behalf of all dog lovers and whipped cream enthusiasts everywhere, we thank her for making sure that this unnamed pooch was basking in vanilla-tinted serotonin when they close their eyes for the last time. If that isn’t undiluted, top-class service, then such a thing does not exist.

