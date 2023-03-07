DCU diehards to James Gunn: Make Bryan Cranston the new Jim Gordon

James Gunn’s recent announcement of his DCU reboot reassured fans that Batman will return in a live-action adaptation of Batman: The Brave and the Bold. And while it’s currently unknown who will star in this upcoming Batman DCU reboot, diehard fans may have just found the perfect actor to take on the role.

Reddit user u/Character_Ad_5213 asked the community who could play Gotham City’s police commissioner, Jim Gordon, in Gunn and Safran’s DCU. And why there were names thrown out such as Kevin Bacon, The Batman‘s director Matt Reeves, or The Dark Knight‘s Gary Oldman, one name that stood out the most was Malcolm in the Middle star, Bryan Cranston.

This suggestion received tons of support from fans who agreed to the point where it received its own post on the subreddit. Not to mention, there was fan speculation that Cranston would receive the role after his Super Bowl appearance. One pointed out that he did a good job voicing the character in Batman: Year One movie and that it’s a no-brainer to have him recast in the new DCU. However, one suggested that Cranston would do better as DC’s Lex Luthor Gordon due to his role in Breaking Bad. But one argued that Luthor should be played by someone with the same age as Superman.

In the animated adaptation of Batman: The Brave and the Bold, commissioner Gordon wasn’t a main or recurring character in the show, nor did he have any speaking roles. However, his daughter ended up becoming Batgirl in the series. So it will be interesting to see if DC’s live-action version of the 1950s comic would do the same treatment for the character, considering that Gunn wants to focus on the Wayne family.

At the moment a release date for DC’s Batman: The Brave and The Bold has not yet been announced. Nor were any cast members for the upcoming movie. But fingers crossed that Gunn would consider someone like Cranston to take on the role.