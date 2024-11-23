‘Definitely a golden retriever boyfriend’: Woman realizes her man’s gone missing late at night, finds him challenging their dog to a race

The sense of dread when you wake up to find your partner missing from bed is something no one wants, but for one woman, the outcome was hilarious — and exasperating.



TikTok user @eleanorahx posted a clip to TikTok of her husband outside in the street with their dog late at night… having a race. Posting the clip with a message saying “He keeps me entertained that’s for sure,” followed by laughing emojis, it’s clear @eleanorahx has to deal with this sort of thing a lot. But as nighttime antics go, this one is pretty sweet. Who doesn’t love playing with their dog? And this clip proved popular with users, racking up a cool 746,000 views in just three days, thanks to the cute bond between a man and his dog.

In his attempt to prove he’s “faster than the dog,” @eleanorahx’s husband took both of them to the street outside the couple’s home for a little race. Lining up at the starting line — no cheating, not even for dogs! — the fiancé hits the ground at top speed. To be fair to the guy, he does seem to win the “race,” with some TikTokkers expressing their admiration: “The way he is actually faster than the dog though” followed by laughing emojis, “that’s pretty impressive to be fair,” and “I’m actually impressed.”

Some more sceptical TikTokkers were less generous to @eleanorahx’s fiancé, stating that “The dog just didn’t want hurt his feelings so let him win.” One user said “the dog was following him not racing,” while another said, “The dog knew he was trying to impress you so let him win.” It does look like the dog wasn’t trying his best, but he’s a certified Good Boy anyway!

Some TikTok users imagined the dog’s response to the situation, giving their humorous take on what the dog must have thought, with comments like: “did I do good dad, does mum think you’re faster than me now,” “And the dogs thinking don’t worry mom I’ll take care of dad he’s having one of his moments again,” and “Dog “mum, dad’s got the zoomies again I’ve got him this time.” This is clearly one very happy dog with a human who matches his energy.

While the dog certainly got his fair share of attention, @eleanorahx’s fiancé was the subject of a lot of comments from users, with many sharing feelings of solidarity with her, while others shared stories about their own partners’ wacky antics.

Several users referred to the fiancé’s behavior as a “green flag,” while one user said “your man is definitely a keeper gall.” Another user shared their own stories of a partner with a weird way of checking his running speed, saying, “mine runs past the village speed sensor to see how fast he can go.” Another user gave the fiancé the ultimate compliment by likening him to a beloved breed of dog: “He is definitely a golden retriever boyfriend,” and that’s an accolate we all wish we could receive.

