Did Elon Musk unfollow Tiffany Fong? The absolute gall, explained



When it comes to X, it’s impossible to tell what Elon Musk‘s next move will be. The tech mogul, who has spent the last year endorsing, retweeting, and interacting with crypto personality Tiffany Fong, has suddenly unfollowed her in the wake of a shocking scandal.

Considering how many times Fong has been called out, people want to know why Musk has decided to pull away from the crypto influencer. After all, Musk isn’t just the owner of X, he’s one of its most problematic users. So it’s no surprise that he and the controversial Fong got along in the first place.

Tiffany Fong: X’s crypto crusader

I lost 3.1 BTC & 11.6 ETH (over $300K at todays prices) to Celsius Network’s multibillion dollar fraud, so my former enemy & I united to troll CEO Alex Mashinsky at a conference. 🤣 TODAY, ALEX MASHINSKY PLED GUILTY! pic.twitter.com/DTihpI08D7 — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) December 3, 2024

The conservative grift has been tried, tested, and proven true countless times in the last few years. We’ve seen multiple personalities rise to prominence by spewing conservative talking points and polarizing views, and Tiffany Fong is one of many. The crypto influencer rose to prominence a few years ago and has continued making content, predominantly on X, in the years since.

Fong first rose to prominence in 2020 when she invested $200,000 into Bitcoin during the pandemic. In less than a year, the company went bankrupt, resulting in Fong losing all her money. She decided to write about this experience and began making content revealing crypto scams. Ultimately and unsurprisingly, this gained her popularity. She also grew more popular when she blew the whistle on Sam Bankman, the founder of FTX, who was found to have engaged in mass fraud and is now serving a 25-year prison sentence.

All of this set the stage for Fong to begin her career in crypto journalism, which she still pursues to date. However, her content doesn’t only cover crypto, as she is often loud and proud about her conservative political views. She often shares memes related to her views and gives commentary on political events such as during the recent Presidential elections.

Why did Elon Musk unfollow Tiffany Fong?

lmao today i discovered i’m allegedly a “prostitute” based on screenshots from a fake profile using my instagram photos. 🤣 — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) December 2, 2024

Elon Musk can often be seen tweeting, commenting on, and liking controversial things, and that is how he and Fong first connected. On Nov. 22, she tweeted, “The number of friends & family I’ve cut off for voting for Kamala Harris is zero.” Musk retweeted her tweet with a simple, “Same.” He has left many similar comments on her posts, while Fong has always been a vocal supporter of the businessman.

People began to notice how weird their interactions were, and Musk and Fong’s relationship on X soon became viral. Furthermore, onlookers believed that their interactions were simply a marketing scheme to help Fong earn higher payouts from X. While Fong has denied this, Musk has remained characteristically elusive, but now it seems that he is ready to cut ties with her.

Sleuthing internet users recently found that Tiffany Fong had an account on an adult website. This discovery blew up on X, with many people expressing shock at Fong being on such a platform. She has vehemently denied that the account is hers, claiming that someone took pictures from her public Instagram account and is impersonating her. However, her defense hasn’t been enough to stop Elon Musk from unfollowing her. When asked directly if Musk unfollowed her due to the adult site scandal, she claimed that he had already unfollowed her days ago for unrelated reasons.

The adult site has remained unverified and Fong has claimed that it could even be photoshopped. As for Musk’s unfollowing, it’s unclear why he’s decided to cut cyber ties with Fong.

