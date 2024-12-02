‘Do you do weddings?’: Woman causes alarm when she unleashes her eerily accurate impression of an ambulance siren

Everyone has a distinct talent. It could be reading super fast or writing a beautiful novel that makes people sob and think about the story forever. Maybe you taught yourself how to play five instruments in a single year, or you can bake pies that rival any bakery.

Recommended Videos

TikTok user @laraobyrne1 just might have the most fascinating hidden talent of all, though. She shared her “party trick” and wrote in the caption, “This is genuinely my best talent.” She can scream and sound just like an ambulance!

I’m not alone in my shock and awe over here. I didn’t know it was even possible to do this. Is it even possible to watch this video without gasping out loud? I don’t think so!

Of course, everyone in the comments section was blown away by Lara’s talent. One person asked, “Do you do weddings?” and now I can’t stop imagining sitting at a table minding my own business, eating a starter salad, and hearing someone make a noise just like an ambulance. That would certainly be memorable entertainment or a unique wedding present. Someone also inquired about whether Lara could attend a birthday party and surprise everyone with her talent. But it might make all the guests think there’s an actual emergency. Another user wrote “Coolest trick ever” and a student shared they were “watching this in class and my teacher said why’s the fire alarm going off.”

It turns out Lara’s siren scream could be beneficial. In 2023, SeaWorld studied how Americans view yelling. 52 percent of respondents who are part of the millennial generation said the more deafening they yell, the happier mood they’re in afterward. Over 50 percent of 1,000 Americans who answered the survey think yelling is healthy. In 2022, events where moms got together and screamed became more popular, which was a reaction to the horrifying events of the COVID-19 pandemic and the daily mental load.

According to Forbes, Scream Therapy started in the 1960s, and people tend to feel more at peace once they’ve yelled for a while. There’s something about this act that becomes a surefire way to get rid of anxiety. Some have found that holding a pillow up to their face and screaming helps them, too. People can also feel endorphins when they scream. Sadly, there are no surveys about screaming like an ambulance (at least not yet). I’m not sure if you feel endorphins when you accidentally scream at your spouse because they loaded the dishwasher wrong, but I’d argue it doesn’t work in those situations.

Although Lara’s scream is absolutely distinct and most people could never even dream of such a creative yell, National Geographic noted that people acknowledge screams that are happy the most, like in a concert. Experts are unsure about this, and it could also lead to problems, especially since people tend to scream when they’re experiencing anguish or when they need assistance. The publication also says there are six types of screaming. There are sad screams, happy screams, passionate screams, scared screams, mad screams, and screams because someone feels pain. I’m pretty sure that if we all heard someone screaming like a siren, though, we would stop ASAP. It’s as attention-grabbing as all the Swifties holding up friendship bracelets and singing along during the Eras tour.

Now I’m wondering if, besides pulling out this talent at parties, Lara has ever thought about starring in a horror movie?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy