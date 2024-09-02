‘To be loved is to be seen’: Groom-to-be masterminds the perfect wedding gift for his TikTok-obsessed bride, with the internet’s help

10 out of 10 times a meaningful, well-thought-out present will beat an expensive one. When you are choosing a gift for a loved one you may want to consider what would endow your gift with meaning rather than going for an impressive price tag.

It may not be an easy task to figure out the most memorable gift for a particular person but you might want to start by thinking about what brings that person happiness, what makes them smile, and what could adequately convey the feelings you wish to impart.

This groom-to-be — now a married man — took the right steps to find the perfect gift for his fiancée. He considered her personality, what brings her joy, and what would be an undeniably pleasant surprise that would give his sweetheart a boost of confidence to keep doing something that fills her with joy: making TikTok videos and sharing those videos with others.

All the green flags

TikTok is not only rainbows and sunshine. Sometimes you come across couples on the platform whose videos are the epitome of what we understand as a “red flag.” Many of those find their way to Dustin Poynter’s account. But the viral Flag Guy does not just point out red flags, he also reignites his followers’ faith in love and humanity by sharing videos of couples whose relationship dynamic can raise nothing but green flags.

This now-married couple could very well land themselves on Poynter’s TikTok page as an example of two people in a relationship with an indisputably healthy synergy. Depending on whose videos you found first, this story can have a slightly different beginning but the same adorable and touching end.

Jess Kolk had had a TikTok account for a while and she thoroughly enjoyed making videos and interacting with people on the platform, something her husband-to-be took note of. So, when it was time for him to think up a wedding present for his fiancée, he came up with something that some might deem unconventional, but all the more meaningful for it.

10 days before their wedding, it was time for Austin to put his wedding gift plan into practice. So, he created a TikTok account, aptly named herhusband336, with one purpose only: make his fiancée’s TikTok page blow up and shower her with online love and attention. It may well have been the way he speaks about Jess with so much adoration for the person she is that prompted countless netizens to readily assemble to provide Austin’s fiancée with the gift he wanted for her.

Meanwhile, on her account, Jess was telling her followers that she would soon be introducing her fiancé to them, even remarking on how Austin didn’t have a TikTok – unbeknownst to her, at that point, he had already created an account with the singular purpose of gifting her with a wedding present she would never forget.

When making a video that Jess thought would merely be the promised introduction to her future husband, Austin decided to pull the veil on his surprise, and the genuinely incredulous reaction is nothing short of priceless:

Many commenters shared the same feeling: they were motivated to flock to Jess’ account by Austin’s initiative, but they were inspired to stay for Jess’ radiant personality.

Before Austin’s video blew up and brought a wave of TikTok users to Jess’ page, her account was at 300 followers. Now, at the time of this writing, a little over two months after Austin’s first video, Jess’ TikTok has nearly 62 thousand followers.

The couple has since been married and Jess continues to share delightful tidbits of their life on her social media account. There is little doubt many more netizens will be drawn to her page and become fans of her inspiringly cheerful disposition. And hopefully, Jess and Austin’s example will inspire others to dare resort to a little bit of unconventionality if it means surprising a loved one with a gift that is not merely unforgettable in its thoughtfulness but can only become part of a core memory for both parties involved.

