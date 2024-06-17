‘A field of green’: Woman shares all the ways her husband is a walking green flag, and now everyone wants a piece of him

With Man in Finance still viral on TikTok, the anthem to finding 6’5″, blue-eyed love on Wall Street, Hey.Mama.Ella recently shared all the green flags she loves about her partner, and the comments section blew up with envy. But as always, haters were also in the mix.

Ella is a mom, wife and widow, “raising awareness” on addiction, according to her TikTok bio. In her “green flag” husband post, Ella says he makes six figures, yet still uses an old Samsung A13 phone and that all his clothes “are thrifted”. He paid her bills two months after they started dating, she adds. He also maintains a spreadsheet of money and people he financially helps; and, when Ella asks him to help a friend in need, she says he gives with no hesitation.

Comments noticed this generous gem seems like a catch. “Love this for you both. That’s a grounded man who knows materialistic things don’t always bring happiness. God bless you!” JCunard wrote. “I’m actually jealous of a random Internet stranger. 😩 Seriously, he sounds like a good guy and I’m happy for you,” Talulah added.

It wasn’t all flowers for Ella

@hey.mama.ella To all the men asking what i bring to the table: It’s not your place to ask that question. Thats between me and my husband. And to those of you asking if i would be with him if he was broke. I was financially stable and owned my own house when i met my husband. So NO – i would not have dated him if he was not stable and if he was irresponsible with his finances. ♬ Lights Are On – Instrumental – Edith Whiskers via Hey.Mama.Ella/TikTok

Not all the comments congratulated Ella on her man, however. So much so, that she posted a disclaimer. “To all the men asking what i bring to the table: It’s not your place to ask that question. Thats between me and my husband [sic]” she wrote. Would she still be with him if he was broke? “I was financially stable and owned my own house when i met my husband. So NO – i would not have dated him if he was not stable and if he was irresponsible with his finances [sic],” was her answer.

Haters aside, Ella’s description still elicited plenty of jealousy. “My first instinct was to roll my eyes and not believe you but upon reflection I am the problem and I am very happy for you 😂❤️” Stoic Fourth Wave Robot responded. Meanwhile, “A field of green 🥺🥺🥰🥰,” SmurphDawg88 wrote, to which Ella replied, “A field and a whole forest 😭”

Ella is still loud and proud about her man

Ella was undeterred in sharing what an exceptional man she has, the occasional doubter notwithstanding. In another post, she said her husband won’t use her sister’s Netflix account even though Ella thinks that’s okay because her sister pays for a family plan. Elsewhere, in a post captioned “POV: you realize your husband is a green flag and you might be toxic”, she shares a series of texts from her husband in which he urges respectful communication between them.

In the end, Man in Finance and Ella’s TikTok posts focus on men providing financially, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, per se, Ella’s posts baited some “trad wife” and traditional gender role sympathies. “That’s healthy masculinity: to protect and provide🤝,” Ash said on the first post we mentioned. “A generous, provider-mindset man is a rare find!” another added.

Good for Ella, she seems happy, and we agree her husband seems to offer a field of green. But men can be nurturers, too, even if they lack money.

