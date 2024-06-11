TikTok screenshots via @loulouorange
Screenshots via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Y’all deserve each other’: Woman who’s cheating on her boyfriend finds out he’s cheating on her, with the same person

The couple who cheats together, stays together.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 09:57 am

One thing that often makes for a strong relationship is finding a partner who wants the same things in life as you. TikTok user Louisa and her boyfriend seem to have taken that advice a little too literally, though, when they both embarked on an affair with the same person.

Recommended Videos

Yes, you read that right. Tiktoker Louisa Melcher stunned the app when she went viral for sharing her mind-addling adultery story. Louisa admitted that, last summer, she started cheating on her boyfriend (“bad, I know” she adds, by way of apology). One night, however, things took a surprising turn when she recognized her boyfriend’s retainer on her other partner’s nightstand.

“Long story short,” she wraps up, skipping over some juicy details we would love to know more about, “My bf and I realized we were cheating on each other WITH THE SAME PERSON.” I suppose the only thing to do in this situation is laugh about it — at least if you’re these two mavericks — as Louisa added that both she and her boyfriend immediately saw the humorous side of the situation. “Our convo after was so funny, we were like welp great minds think alike, I guess.”

But, wait, the biggest surprise is yet to come. Louise ended her shocking story time with one last revelation: “We’re engaged now.”

@loulouorange

And yes the other person knew we were together and never said anything. They were so real for that 😂 #relationship #cheating #engagement #birdsofafeather #billieeilish

♬ BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

Honestly, whatever your opinions may be on the adulterous activities of Louisa and her now-fiancé, clearly these two have found the right person for them. In fact, much of TikTok seems hilariously glad that they have taken each other off the market. “Thank u [sic] for getting married to each other,” one wrote. “OMG y’all deserve each other,” someone else said, in a comment that’s dripping with double meaning.

Others were getting some serious deja vu from a recent trip to the movies. “I love Challengers,” they quipped. But, hey, we have to hand it to Louisa and her future husband, they have figured out the tricky equation that leads to happiness. “Red flag + red flag = soulmate,” as someone put it.

While they didn’t know it, this couple with matching tastes were basically in a polyamorous relationship, which is becoming more and more common across the U.S. In fact, one in nine people in the States have some experience with polyamory, which means it’s officially as common as having a graduate degree. Wait, can you get a degree in polyamory? Asking for a friend.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Who did Harry Jowsey date on ‘Perfect Match’ season 2?
Category: News
News
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Who did Harry Jowsey date on ‘Perfect Match’ season 2?
Samawiyah Hasnain Samawiyah Hasnain Jun 11, 2024
Read Article A dreadful action comedy that isn’t funny and should never have been made trumps a Nicholas Galitzine stunner on streaming
John Cena in Die Hart 2: Die Harter
John Cena in Die Hart 2: Die Harter
John Cena in Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
A dreadful action comedy that isn’t funny and should never have been made trumps a Nicholas Galitzine stunner on streaming
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 11, 2024
Read Article The Hugh Jackman movie that made ‘Deadpool 3’ possible is finally punching its way to glory as a surprise franchise looms
Hugh Jackman in Real Steel
Hugh Jackman in Real Steel
Hugh Jackman in Real Steel
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
The Hugh Jackman movie that made ‘Deadpool 3’ possible is finally punching its way to glory as a surprise franchise looms
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 11, 2024
Read Article An uninvited shark swims past robots and a fire-breathing reptilian to take a bite out of Netflix’s #1 spot
Shark swims through the Sienne in Under Paris
Shark swims through the Sienne in Under Paris
Shark swims through the Sienne in Under Paris
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
An uninvited shark swims past robots and a fire-breathing reptilian to take a bite out of Netflix’s #1 spot
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘The honeymoon period is coming to an end’: Is Prince Harry about to reverse his Royal exit because he misses life before Meghan Markle?
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘The honeymoon period is coming to an end’: Is Prince Harry about to reverse his Royal exit because he misses life before Meghan Markle?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who did Harry Jowsey date on ‘Perfect Match’ season 2?
Category: News
News
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Who did Harry Jowsey date on ‘Perfect Match’ season 2?
Samawiyah Hasnain Samawiyah Hasnain Jun 11, 2024
Read Article A dreadful action comedy that isn’t funny and should never have been made trumps a Nicholas Galitzine stunner on streaming
John Cena in Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
A dreadful action comedy that isn’t funny and should never have been made trumps a Nicholas Galitzine stunner on streaming
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 11, 2024
Read Article The Hugh Jackman movie that made ‘Deadpool 3’ possible is finally punching its way to glory as a surprise franchise looms
Hugh Jackman in Real Steel
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
The Hugh Jackman movie that made ‘Deadpool 3’ possible is finally punching its way to glory as a surprise franchise looms
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 11, 2024
Read Article An uninvited shark swims past robots and a fire-breathing reptilian to take a bite out of Netflix’s #1 spot
Shark swims through the Sienne in Under Paris
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
An uninvited shark swims past robots and a fire-breathing reptilian to take a bite out of Netflix’s #1 spot
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘The honeymoon period is coming to an end’: Is Prince Harry about to reverse his Royal exit because he misses life before Meghan Markle?
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘The honeymoon period is coming to an end’: Is Prince Harry about to reverse his Royal exit because he misses life before Meghan Markle?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 11, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'