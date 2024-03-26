‘Karma is a beautiful thing’: Ex-girlfriend who sold handmade gift on Etsy and bragged about it faces the consequences in spectacular fashion

Is there anything more satisfying than TikTok drama that ends with the villain of the story getting their comeuppance? This being real life, things don’t always end up that way, but sometimes, if the TikTok hero or heroine is very lucky, they do.

Just see the case of the LA renter who managed to successfully foil her landlady’s crooked attempts to double her rent or the husband who was caught out by his wife for cheating on her with her own mother. The latest installment in this wickedly appealing subgenre of TikTok content involves an ungrateful ex-crush whose shockingly selfish behavior ultimately dramatically exploded in her face.

TikToker Matt Mahoney introduced us all to his unsavory ex with a viral video in which he revealed he once made an ashtray for her as a gift… and then she sold it on Etsy for $160. In a follow-up stitch, Matt explained what happened after he posted the video. In short, his ex has now gone from earning herself nearly $200 to finding herself out on the street.

According to Matt, once he went viral, the girl in question reached out to him to brag that actually his ashtray sold for $170, not $160. She then shared a mocking video on her private stories in which she stubbed a cigarette out on her table (that is indeed a burn, but mostly to her tabletop not Matt). Then she even dared to ask him if he could make her another ashtray so she could sell it and share the profits!

That’s when things took a very different turn for the greedy Etsy user. Matt reveals that her roommates discovered his video and then realized it was about her. Putting two and two together, her roommates finally worked out why so many of their clothes had been going missing: because this girl had been stealing them and selling them on Depop.

Despite now losing her home over her thievery, the Depop defrauder still isn’t accepting the culpability of her own actions. “And, of course, she’s tried to get all of her friends to blame me for this,” Matt — who admits he regrets being smitten with her enough to give her an ashtray in the first place — concluded. “Which, even if it is my fault, I’m more than happy to take the blame.”

Some commenters were astounded at the twists and turns the tale of Matt’s cruel crush took — “I did not expect ashtray girl to be this awful,” admitted one. Honestly, though, most people were more intrigued by the fact he made an ashtray that ended up selling for $170. “I need to see the ashtray lmao,” pleaded one reply. “I just want to know what it looked like for someone to pay $170 for an ashtray?” offered another.

To be fair to Ashtray Girl, homemade ashtrays apparently bring out the worst in people. As another commenter shared, telling a tale from their family’s history: “My dad made my grandma an ashtray in school when he was a kid and when he handed it to her she threw it at the neighbor’s kid.”

Ever the gentleman, Matt doesn’t divulge Ashtray Girl’s real identity, but going by her list of crimes and self-absorbed nature, I’m pretty sure she’s really Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop from The Good Place. Yes, that means we’re all living in The Bad Place. Don’t act like you didn’t already know.