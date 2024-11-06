‘Does he have a brother?’: Girlfriend asks her boyfriend to deep-clean their apartment before she gets home, and here’s what he did

In these dark times, finding a good partner can be a real struggle. In the age of Elon Musk and Andrew Tate, toxic masculinity and rising sexism, straight women are fishing in a deep, depressing pond for the one fish worth catching.

It seems TikTok user Haley Hanson (@haleyhanson_) is among the lucky few who actually snapped up a good one, as showcased in a video posted to her account. In it, she reveals that she asked her man to “deep clean” the couple’s room while she was at work, and boy did he deliver. His response — which came in well-edited video form — has other women scrambling to figure out where she got him, and if there are more of a similar sort in stock.

Hanson’s guy responded to her request with a shockingly well-presented video just over a minute long, that shows as he carefully — and thoroughly — tidies up the space like an absolute pro. This isn’t some entry-level cleaning, either. Our guy strips the bed, wipes down all the surfaces, vacuums both the floor and the bed — hell, he even ChomChom’s the bed frame. He cleans the trim, the TV, he does the laundry, and he puts everything back together when he’s finished. According to Hanson’s caption he even went one step further, and, by the time she made it home, he also “had dinner ready and our show queued up.”

The video detailing Hanson’s hardworking dude could come straight off of CleanTok, and it absolutely looks like a content creator focused on cleaning and organization made it. The man may have a future in the arena, if he’s looking.

He’s also got plenty of fans, many of them female, among Hanson’s viewers. Women found themselves absolutely smitten with the impeccable video, and wondering if Hanson’s guy might offer “zoom meetings or courses for our lazy husbands?”

Other women joked about how they ended up with a faulty product, and wondered after where Hanson found such a quality partner. “Mine didn’t come with this setting,” one commenter joked. “I was gonna return, but I didn’t have the receipt.”

Those responses may be jokey, but they underline a pervasive issue in straight relationships. Men are getting better, as their parents raise better partners, but women still find themselves responsible for an unbalanced amount of typical household tasks. Women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, and yet they still find themselves returning home to a pileup of domestic duties. Women are more likely, across a bulk of hetero U.S. households, to tackle the cooking, cleaning, bill paying, laundry, decorating, child care, and grocery shopping, according to Gallup.

Hanson’s video proves that this trend may be shifting, as Millennial and Gen-Z men replace older generations. Men raised to be helpful, to learn new skills, and to actually be an equal partner are not necessarily the norm — not yet, at least — but they are becoming more common. It won’t be easy to track down a CleanTok king like Hanson’s, but at least her video proves they’re out there, somewhere.

