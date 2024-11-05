‘I need congress to take this exam’: Interviewer asks guys simple questions, let’s them prove why men shouldn’t make decisions about women’s bodies

Tiffany Springle and the “game show” she hosts on multiple social media platforms, including TikTok, are doing every American woman who cares about their own reproductive rights a huge service.

In the appropriately and cleverly titled ROE v BROS, Tiffany goes around interviewing random men on the street to test their knowledge of women’s reproductive systems, anything that has to do with reproductive healthcare, and the real-life logistics of bringing a child into the world.

Spoiler alert: most of the interviewees do less than stellar. In fact, the majority of the answers hinge from misguided, to incredibly off-the-wall. There is nothing inherently bad about being misinformed — if one is willing to get educated when proven wrong. The problem here, which Tiffany emphasizes with each video she posts on the ROE v BROS social media accounts, is with those who do not have all the facts – whether or not they are interested in seeking them – and their lack of knowledge ultimately affecting decisions they make on behalf of those who are who are directly impacted — that is, women, or roughly half of the human population.

Petition for Tiffany’s game show to come to Congress

In the above video, among the answers that could legitimately make one roll their eyes, one gentleman’s response stands out as a beacon of light: “[Men] should know what’s going on with their woman, to be honest with you.” This is a stark contrast in attitude to the boy who claimed that understanding these biological facts about one’s partner is “too much information.”

In another ROE V BROS video, men were challenged into trying to puzzle together an image of the female reproductive system.

As amusing as it can be to watch “bros” give ridiculous answers to questions that to most women are common knowledge, it also spells out a concerning reality if one takes into consideration what happened to American women’s reproductive rights in the past few years.

Six years ago, in September 2018, then-Senator Kamala Harris asked then-Supreme Court nominee Brett “I like beer” Kavanaugh a very simple and straightforward question: “Can you think of any laws that give the government the power to make decisions about the male body?”

Although Kavanaugh fumbled and couldn’t find any concrete answer to offer – likely for self-serving reasons rather than complete ignorance – the factual answer is a resounding “no.” And yet, those who pride themselves on being “pro-life” in opposition to “pro-choice,” will still defend their right to have a say in women’s reproductive rights, either disregarding or unknowing of the fact that the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the resulting enforcement of abortion bans nationwide, have contributed to increased maternal mortality rates in America, concerning numbers which far exceed those of other so-called high-income countries (source: The Commonwealth Fund).

Tiffany’s game show feels lighthearted, and can provide a bit of entertainment as well as being educational. But let’s not forget the silent, underlying questions that she’s really asking every male voter — many of whom are woefully ignorant of the female reproductive system, the only one subject to legislation whose real-world consequences are no less horrifying for being unintended.

