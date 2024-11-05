‘She’s a beautiful mid’: Man talks himself out of getting laid by launching into insane Sabrina Carpenter rant while on a date

TikTok sometimes captures the most unforgettable human experiences we don’t usually expect to see recorded. This time, user naturegirlmuscle posted about the often-discussed but rarely documented “fumble.”

Picture this: you’re on a date, things are flirty, funny, going well, and then — you make a bold joke or drop a hot take that just doesn’t land. Your date asks you to clarify. A regular person might realize this is a moment to walk it back, maybe add a bit of humor. But not naturegirlmuscle’s date.

She even pulled out her camera and asked him to repeat what he said for TikTok, yet he still didn’t seem to sense he was in dangerous territory. The hot take in question? He wanted everyone to know that he didn’t think Sabrina Carpenter was attractive. And with a grin, his date recorded this statement for her TikTok followers, plus whoever the algorithm thought might enjoy a generational-level fumble.

Fellas, we’ve been here before, right? The aggressive rizz golfer was a lesson: there’s a fine line between having confidence and failing to read the room. Yet this guy? He could feel himself teetering and tried to save it by calling Sabrina Carpenter “a beautiful mid” — someone who’d make a great friend. Now, even if Sabrina Carpenter weren’t beautiful, which she objectively is, what does one gain from downplaying her beauty to a girl you just met?

He continued to double down, breaking down his reasons for not finding Carpenter attractive in the usual way — analyzing her body, makeup, face, and what he called her “stats.” And here’s where the moment reached peak irony: just as he wrapped up his breakdown while they sat in the car, blue and red strobe lights flashed, illuminating them. The universe itself seemed to be saying, “Buddy, you’re in trouble.”

As expected, the comments were unforgiving. But Caitlin’s response hit closest to home, capturing the heart of the issue: “I don’t understand what his goal was with this?” Odds are, he doesn’t either. Some people don’t think before they speak, and that’s the simple, unembellished truth.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter is still on her world tour, performing to sold-out shows and sharing photos of her stunning looks with fans. Her latest post featured a sneak peek of her tattoo with the caption partially reading, “I know a bedazzled towel hates to see me coming.” The irony? Carpenter’s sex appeal, which this guy chose to dismiss, is precisely what she’s thriving in and celebrating right now, to the delight of her fans, as seen in every photo she graciously shares.

And if anyone still questioned her pop star credentials, Sabrina Carpenter recently earned a nod from her idol, Taylor Swift, who brought her on stage in New Orleans and crowned her “the pop princess of my dreams.” Whatever this guy’s “stats” might be, it’s clear Carpenter remains entirely unfazed. Plus, with Grammy nominations fast approaching on Nov. 8, 2024, perhaps Carpenter will soon have the kind of stats that actually matter — ones that come with gold and a place in music history.

