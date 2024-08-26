‘Don’t say I didn’t warn you’: Native Minnesotan predicts the rise of ‘Megasota’ in the wake of Tim Walz nomination

Vice Presential Nominee Tim Walz has brought something to America that seemed almost impossible: Wholesomeness. There is no doubt that the past 8 years have been lacking in that department.

Since his nomination as Kamala Harris’ running mate, the internet has been the birthplace of many memes, stories, and TikToks from Walz himself. Often featured in videos with his daughter, the country has had a reprieve from the cynicism of the 24-hour news cycle and has a taste for what it is like to have a Midwestern dad at the forefront of politics. But as one TikTokker warns the general masses, this can be a double-edged sword. Backed by an eerie soundtrack reserved for the likes of true crime podcasts, content creator @sambottko warns us of what is to come.

TikTokker prepares viewers for a Minnesota renaissance

The Republican Party has been hard-pressed to find anything incriminating against Walz that holds any weight, but don’t worry, this creator has the goods. As she walks through a suburban neighborhood, @sambottko explains the ramifications for a Minnesotan in the White House.

“I may be the only Minnesotan brave enough to tell you what is actually gonna go on here. Well, every cheer you let out for Tim, your O’s are gonna become a little bit more round, your consonants are going to become a little more flat.”

She proves her point by exaggerating the accent as described. The Coen Brothers became household names because of how they drew a spotlight to the dialect in their classic Fargo. But this isn’t fun and games! This creator is here to tell you the hard truths about a Walz future.

“By the time you let out your first ‘ope, just gonna sneak right past you there,’ it’s gonna be too late. Mini-sota will be no more. Only Mega-sota will exist.”

The aforementioned pleasant phrase is commonplace in the Midwest when trying to politely circumnavigate others in a confined space such as a grocery store. As a New York transplant who moved to Michigan, this is a very real phenomenon, as the commentators will tell you. It is no laughing matter.

“It’s already begun” T65Flyer commented on the video. “I said ‘ope gonna sneak past ya there’ when I went to Trader Joe’s the other day while reaching for the gyoza. It’s like my body knew VPOTUS would pick Walz.”

Those in the comments section ultimately had no problems with conforming to the Minnesota lifestyle.

“I’m from Nebraska, so I just feel so seen when I hear him talk, ahah and his claps being off beat was like yup I see us,” posted Kirsten.

Many invited the new era of the Mega-sota, mostly because of how much Walz has had an impression on the country. According to a poll from the Associated Press, Walz has a 36 % approval rating, as opposed to J.D. Vance’s 27%. Polls don’t always predict where elections can go, but it is undeniable that Walz is a breath of fresh air in the wake of Vance’s cringiness. If the consequence of kind and empathetic V.P. is we all turn into Minnesotans, many will bear that cross gladly.

